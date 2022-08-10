Read full article on original website
How Debit Card Loans Work and Alternatives to Consider
Running short on funds prior to payday has happened to many people out there. The stressful event can leave you scrambling for money on short notice, which may lead you to a solution like debit card loans. Wondering what a debit card loan is? We've got everything you need to know about this type of loan below, including how it may benefit you and what your alternatives are.
One Main Financial: How can I pay off an installment loan-
An installment loan can come in handy in several situations. You can use it to cover an emergency expense, like a car repair or medical bill. It may also help you meet a short-term financial goal, such as new furniture or a vacation. No matter what you decide to do with your installment loan, it's your responsibility to pay it back. As you embark on your repayment journey, put these tips into practice to help you effectively manage your balance.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
