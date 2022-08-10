INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon solidified their cases to come off the Los Angeles Rams roster bubble Saturday night. Perkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to McCutcheon as the defending Super Bowl champions held off the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in the preseason opener for both teams in which most of the starters for both teams did not play. “I was really pleased with Bryce’s ability to be able to handle all the different situations that came up,” coach Sean McVay said of Perkins. “He’s a playmaker. I thought (offensive coordinator) Liam (Coen) did a good job of putting him in good spots to accentuate his skill sets.” Perkins — the Rams’ third-string quarterback last season — played the entire game with Matthew Stafford and John Wolford not dressed. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards and also showed off his mobility with 39 yards on eight carries, including a 1-yard TD midway through the third quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO