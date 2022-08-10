Being Data-Driven: How Streamflow Used Datawisp to Solidify their Position as a Leader in Token Vesting on Solana

-News Direct- Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. Goodway Group has previously won two MarTech Breakthrough awards - "Best Data Visualization Solution" in 2020 and "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" in 2021.

