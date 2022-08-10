Being Data-Driven: How Streamflow Used Datawisp to Solidify their Position as a Leader in Token Vesting on Solana

Read full article on original website
ChainUp partners Sumsub to strengthen KYC & AML compliance in user onboarding process for clients
-News Direct- ChainUp Group, a Singapore-based blockchain technology solutions provider, announces its partnership with London-based Sumsub to offer its clients KYC services that comply with AML regulations. Through this partnership, clients building digital asset trading systems using ChainUp will have seamless, fully-integrated access to Sumsub's advanced KYC services. ChainUp offers...
Goodway Group Recognized for Marketing Analytics Innovation in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program
-News Direct- Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. Goodway Group has previously won two MarTech Breakthrough awards - "Best Data Visualization Solution" in 2020 and "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" in 2021.
McKay Brothers Launches the Fastest Transpacific Market Data and Private Bandwidth Services
-News Direct- McKay Brothers' MBI team has launched the lowest known latency market data services between Illinois' largest futures exchanges and key Asia trading centers in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. MBI has also launched Transpacific private bandwidth services that are faster than any known alternative. "We are thrilled to...
Linc Appoints Douglas Sill as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Customer Acquisition in Retail Space
-News Direct- Linc, the next-gen retail CX automation platform, today announced the appointment of Douglas Sill as vice president of sales. In this position Sill will be responsible for leading continued revenue growth and market expansion. Sill holds more than two decades of experience in sales positions at technology and...
FRX Innovations Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
-News Direct- FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) ("FRX," or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, announces its participation in several upcoming North American investor conferences. For details on each event, please refer to the information below. Q3 Investors Summit (Virtual) - August 16/17. The Company is available for 30-minute,...
A Buying Guide for Online Cash Advances
Sometimes, you may be running short on cash. Whether you need extra funds to pay the bills or buy groceries, cash advances offer a quick and easy solution. With in-person and online options, these loans are a great way to get the funds you need right away. To find the...
ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 cr of Bengaluru firm
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted searches at various premises of a private company in Bengaluru and froze assets worth Rs 370 crore. According to ED, a large amount of funds to the tune of Rs 370 crore were deposited...
Sisram Medical Ltd. to Hold First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET
-News Direct- HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company"or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, today announced that it expects to hold a conference call regarding its financial results for the first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 22, 2022.
South East Asia Oleochemicals Market Size 2022-2027 with COVID -19 Impact - MarkNtel
The South East Asia Oleochemicals research report is a thorough analysis that provides an in-depth perspective of the market, including current trends and future size in terms of service and products. This data may aid readers in comprehending the quantitative growth aspects of the market under consideration. This study focuses on important market growth indicators, as well as a thorough examination of revenue development, value chain analysis, and geographical studies.
