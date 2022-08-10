Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Summit County celebrating Welcoming Week for immigrants, refugees in September
Summit County is celebrating Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18 to recognize refugees, immigrants and new citizens in the community. Welcoming Week, which is celebrated nationally, is meant to recognize the contributions refugees, immigrants and new citizens make to the community and the challenges and roadblocks they face. ...
Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons
Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.
internationaltechnology.com
McKay Brothers Launches the Fastest Transpacific Market Data and Private Bandwidth Services
-News Direct- McKay Brothers' MBI team has launched the lowest known latency market data services between Illinois' largest futures exchanges and key Asia trading centers in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. MBI has also launched Transpacific private bandwidth services that are faster than any known alternative. "We are thrilled to...
internationaltechnology.com
Sisram Medical Ltd. to Hold First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET
-News Direct- HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company"or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, today announced that it expects to hold a conference call regarding its financial results for the first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 22, 2022.
internationaltechnology.com
Linc Appoints Douglas Sill as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Customer Acquisition in Retail Space
-News Direct- Linc, the next-gen retail CX automation platform, today announced the appointment of Douglas Sill as vice president of sales. In this position Sill will be responsible for leading continued revenue growth and market expansion. Sill holds more than two decades of experience in sales positions at technology and...
internationaltechnology.com
Goodway Group Recognized for Marketing Analytics Innovation in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program
-News Direct- Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. Goodway Group has previously won two MarTech Breakthrough awards - "Best Data Visualization Solution" in 2020 and "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" in 2021.
internationaltechnology.com
FRX Innovations Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
-News Direct- FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) ("FRX," or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, announces its participation in several upcoming North American investor conferences. For details on each event, please refer to the information below. Q3 Investors Summit (Virtual) - August 16/17. The Company is available for 30-minute,...
internationaltechnology.com
ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 cr of Bengaluru firm
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted searches at various premises of a private company in Bengaluru and froze assets worth Rs 370 crore. According to ED, a large amount of funds to the tune of Rs 370 crore were deposited...
internationaltechnology.com
South East Asia Oleochemicals Market Size 2022-2027 with COVID -19 Impact - MarkNtel
The South East Asia Oleochemicals research report is a thorough analysis that provides an in-depth perspective of the market, including current trends and future size in terms of service and products. This data may aid readers in comprehending the quantitative growth aspects of the market under consideration. This study focuses on important market growth indicators, as well as a thorough examination of revenue development, value chain analysis, and geographical studies.
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
‘Like a roller coaster’: DACA opens doors for two Texas brothers, leaves another in shadows
In Texas, two brothers enjoy DACA benefits. But the youngest sibling in their mixed-status family has struggled, unable to obtain protection.
