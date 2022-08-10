ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Builder#Home Construction#Linus Business#Business Economics#Custom Home#Crisis Management#Canada#Business Industry#Australian#Apb
internationaltechnology.com

Sisram Medical Ltd. to Hold First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET

-News Direct- HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company"or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, today announced that it expects to hold a conference call regarding its financial results for the first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 22, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
internationaltechnology.com

Goodway Group Recognized for Marketing Analytics Innovation in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

-News Direct- Goodway Group, a leading data and tech-enabled brand-performance digital marketing services firm, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. Goodway Group has previously won two MarTech Breakthrough awards - "Best Data Visualization Solution" in 2020 and "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" in 2021.
ECONOMY
internationaltechnology.com

FRX Innovations Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

-News Direct- FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) ("FRX," or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, announces its participation in several upcoming North American investor conferences. For details on each event, please refer to the information below. Q3 Investors Summit (Virtual) - August 16/17. The Company is available for 30-minute,...
BUSINESS
internationaltechnology.com

ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 cr of Bengaluru firm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted searches at various premises of a private company in Bengaluru and froze assets worth Rs 370 crore. According to ED, a large amount of funds to the tune of Rs 370 crore were deposited...
ECONOMY
internationaltechnology.com

South East Asia Oleochemicals Market Size 2022-2027 with COVID -19 Impact - MarkNtel

The South East Asia Oleochemicals research report is a thorough analysis that provides an in-depth perspective of the market, including current trends and future size in terms of service and products. This data may aid readers in comprehending the quantitative growth aspects of the market under consideration. This study focuses on important market growth indicators, as well as a thorough examination of revenue development, value chain analysis, and geographical studies.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy