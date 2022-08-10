ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Next Xbox Game Pass Ultimate upgrade will make your gaming PC redundant

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ablry_0hBzCzrd00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass members might soon be able to stream games that aren’t included in the subscription service, as Microsoft expands the functionality of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Bundled with all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you stream titles to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, you can only stream select titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. At Microsoft's 2019 X019 event, the company shared plans to let members "stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase" by 2020.

That window came and went without the update, but Microsoft reaffirmed that goal this year in a June Xbox Wire post (opens in new tab), with editor Will Tuttle saying we could expect it "later this year." Now, it appears that the feature could be rolling out sooner rather than later.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming logo recently appeared on the store pages of several non-Game Pass titles. Twitter user @Knoebelbroet (opens in new tab) spotted Elden Ring and GTA 5 bearing a cloud gaming badge, as did u/ManejadorDeEspadas (opens in new tab) on Reddit. Meanwhile, Twitter user Wesley72745610 (opens in new tab) noticed the logo on Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, Dark Souls 3, and more.

Seems like #Xbox is ramping up their plans to bring Games that are not a part of #XboxGamePass to Xcloud.Like GTA V, Soul Hackers 2 and Elden Ring.Could be a Gamescom Announcement.Elden Ring:https://t.co/zNII7pgWiFNews from June:https://t.co/pLgovQFW3i pic.twitter.com/FDPQXW4XDLAugust 9, 2022

The Xbox Cloud Gaming logo recently appeared on the store pages of several non-Game Pass titles. Twitter user @Knoebelbroet (opens in new tab) spotted Elden Ring and GTA 5 bearing a cloud gaming badge, as did u/ManejadorDeEspadas (opens in new tab) on Reddit. Meanwhile, Twitter user Wesley72745610 (opens in new tab) noticed the logo on Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, Dark Souls 3, and more.

The logos have since been removed, with a bug being cited as the cause (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)) but their appearance suggests that Microsoft is likely gearing up to add the titles to the streaming platform fairly soon. Now we're in August, Microsoft only has four months left to make good on its promise, and roll out the new feature before the end of the year.

Say goodbye to your pricey gaming rig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyG8s_0hBzCzrd00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

When the expanded service does launch, it could be a game-changer. The titles mentioned above are some of the biggest releases of the last few years, and having the option to play them through the cloud makes them far more accessible to PC gamers. You won’t need a top-of-the-line rig kitted out with the best graphics card to play them. Instead, you can purchase the games for console, redeem them through your Microsoft account, and start streaming on any old rusty PC. That’s potentially a big saving.

It should also save you from having to wait for your most anticipated games to come to Game Pass. Beloved behemoths like GTA 5 are unlikely to ever hit Microsoft’s subscription platform, but this new and improved Xbox Cloud Gaming should let you stream it on your PC anyway. Microsoft hasn’t yet announced which games will be steamable, but those spotted by the Twitter sleuths above hint at a broad selection.

Don’t expect all of your gaming woes to evaporate overnight, though. You’ll still need to buy the game, subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and, most importantly, have a reliable internet connection capable of streaming. Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn’t yet support mouse and keyboard, either, only letting you stream games that can be played with a controller. That should change in the future, however, as Microsoft is currently working on adding support for the PC peripheral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MJMx_0hBzCzrd00

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Xbox One#Video Game#The Xbox Game Pass#The Xbox Cloud Gaming#U Manejadordeespadas#Red Dead Redemption 2#Xcloud#Gta V
TechRadar

Will Criminal Enterprises make Saints Row a real competitor to GTA 6?

After four hours with the latest Saints Row, I felt deflated. This was a series that had previously carved a path filled with absurd set pieces, where no joke was deemed too stupid. Volition’s open-world games had a unique flavor I’d look forward to. This new reboot felt like a reining in, and I wanted to know why the developer had taken this new direction.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now

The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Becoming an Xbox Insider is Easy -- Here's How

When it comes to triple-A video games and mainstream consoles, it can feel difficult for many to provide feedback to developers. The bigger and more expansive a game's reach is, the harder it is to have a hand in how it's developed. But instead of writing another complaint via Twitter...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

The Saints Are Back In Style On Xbox And PlayStation

It's been a while, but "Saints Row" is back, and they're playable on current-gen and last-gen consoles. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. After a nine year wait since the last mainline release, the fully rebooted "Saints Row" is back and looking pretty darn neat. They've stepped back from the whole "Matrix" and alien invasions wackiness, so we're back to "Saints Row 2/3" levels of silly.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
TechRadar

Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are

Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Madden 23 soundtrack: our guide to the artists and tracks

Soon, the Madden 23 soundtrack will be ready to make its way from your games console into your ears. No Madden experience is complete without a selection of great tunes, but what can we expect from the upcoming game?. Madden 23 is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox...
NFL
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda review

While not a groundbreaking innovation, the Razer Barracuda gives a hybrid experience for those who game but want to listen to music or podcasts on the go as well. Taking a more moderate approach to the gamer aesthetic and giving a solid sound experience, the Barracuda has a lot to offer, if you can look past the natural concessions that come with a more lifestyle-driven headset.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?. Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Elden Ring's pre-release build is a fascinating glimpse at what could've been

It's no secret that Elden Ring houses significant unfinished content, and one modder's highlighted this by streaming a pre-release build. A known figure in Soulsborne circles, modder Lance McDonald has been hard at work ever since Elden Ring's launch back in February. Having previously datamined Elden Ring's November 2021 network test build — where he discovered you could originally get NPCs drunk — he's now gained access to Elden Ring's beta version, streaming it yesterday (August 11) via Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

It looks like Kirby ate Fall Guys – and you can play the result next week

Kirby’s Dream Buffet – Nintendo's take on the hyper-colorful, bumble royale Fall Guys – is coming out surprisingly soon. Following the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land earlier this year, the pink puffball will be making his way to the Nintendo Switch once again later this month. A short trailer (opens in new tab) appeared midway through the Kirby 30th-anniversary concert, announcing the game’s Japanese price and release date as August 17.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Steam Deck makes PlayStation’s biggest games portable

Sony may have stopped making portable gaming devices years ago, but Valve’s Steam Deck is quickly becoming an excellent way to play PlayStation games on the go. Big first-party titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are now available on PC and have been verified for Steam Deck. PlayStation hits like Death Stranding and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are verified, too. Now Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, out this week, is one of the best examples yet of how the Steam Deck is becoming the new portable PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset review

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is incredibly well-crafted and designed to be comfortable for extended periods of time. In fact, it’s almost great enough to make you forget how much it costs. Logitech G735: One-minute review. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is the latest addition to the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy