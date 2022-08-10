ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes Spotted On Romantic SoHo Stroll With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III — See Photos!

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Mega

Manhattan Mondays!

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Grammy-nominated musician Bobby Wooten III , were recently spotted enjoying a day out, taking a stroll through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday, August 8.

While the Batman Begins alum kept it casual in a light blue button-down T-shirt, long jeans and periwinkle flats, Wooten opted for khakis, pairing the pants with a white T-shirt and white sneakers. The couple completed their respective looks with coordinating brown shoulder bags.

Mega

Over the past few months, it seems the pair have reportedly taken their romance to the next level. By June, sources confirmed that Holmes had allegedly already met Wooten’s family after the duo attended a Hamptons wedding together, OK! previously reported.

IT'S GETTING SERIOUS!: KATIE HOLMES HAS ALREADY MET BOYFRIEND BOBBY WOOTEN III'S FAMILY, INSIDER NOTES THEY'RE 'VERY IN LOVE'

"Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her," an unnamed insider told Us Weekly at the time, noting that every time they “would go without seeing each other,” the pair “would kiss and be very happy to be together again.”

Mega

Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw,” the source continued.

Despite her star power, the insider claimed that Holmes kept it low-key, “never” attempting “to steal the spotlight” away from the newlyweds.

"Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone," the onlooker elaborated. "Katie seemed to be carefree the entire night and very much in love with Bobby."

Mega

And it’s not just Wooten’s family — Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise , whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise , has also reportedly met her mom’s new beau.

"Suri has always been Katie's number one priority ,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight back in June, adding that the teen star is getting “along great" with Wooten. “She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to.”

Mega

Although Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first romantically linked after being spotted together back in April , they waited a few months to take their relationship into the public eye, making their joint red-carpet debut while attending New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival in mid-June.

ONE CUTE COUPLE! KATIE HOLMES & BOYFRIEND BOBBY WOOTEN III KEEP CLOSE AT THE TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL — PHOTOS

Us Weekly was the first news outlet to report on Holmes and Wooten’s recent NYC sighting.

