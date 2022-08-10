Read full article on original website
Nevada State Police look to win 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'
It’s the time of year again, when state police and highway patrol agencies across the country put their hottest patrol vehicles head to head in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). The Nevada Highway Patrol – State Police has entered...
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway...
New Renewable Diesel Plant in Storey County
Northern Nevada will soon be home to the region's first renewable diesel plant. The hope is to have the new plant up and running by early next year.
Statewide Campaign Launched Aimed at Teen Suicide Prevention
Governor Sisolak announced a statewide campaign aimed at teen suicide prevention. The governor joined local health industry executives with Hope Means Nevada in Las Vegas. The nonprofit Hope Means Nevada launched the $1.5 million SilverSummit Healthplan which is designed to connect teens and their families to free mental health resources.
$900,000 in grants now available to protect and enhance water quality in Nevada
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s (NDEP) Bureau of Water Quality Planning has announced that $900,000 in grant funding is now available for projects that prevent or control water pollution from nonpoint sources, a leading cause of water quality impairment. Funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these...
Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada
Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada. Fallon Tribal Health Clinic, 1001 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon on Friday, August 12 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Rural Outreach Clinic Lovelock Community Church, 1055 Dartmouth Ave., Lovelock, on Saturday, August 13 from...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed...
