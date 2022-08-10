ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Your last chance to get our exclusive Surfshark VPN deal – grab it before it goes

By Chiara Castro
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM7NL_0hBzBnTw00
(Image credit: Surfshark)

Rated as one of the best VPN services around right now, Surfshark is a safe bet when it comes to protecting your online privacy. However, it's not just about protection - whether you want to bypass online blocks, boost your streaming experience or download torrents safely, it's an excellent choice.

This is why you can find this VPN provider many of our lists at the moment. What's more, its super affordable price - even at full cost - makes it the best choice for those looking to save some bucks.

But, TechRadar readers only - together with our close friends at Tom's Guide and Android Central - now have the chance to get even better value for their money. The offer is about to expire, so make sure not to miss it!

Until August 14, you can claim one of the best VPN deals we've seen in a while: 3 months free on the 2-year plan. This means that the equivalent monthly price will drop to just $2.21 a month (opens in new tab).

So, if you're in need of a powerful VPN, you still have some time to take advantage of this exclusive bargain. More info below.

(opens in new tab)

Surfshark | 27 months | $11.95 $2.21 per month (opens in new tab)

83% off - Rated as our top cheap VPN (opens in new tab) and third-best provider overall, Surfshark's ability is beyond its bargain price – and an extra 3 months free is the cherry on top. For less than $60 all-in you'll get 2 years and 3 months of excellent VPN cover, alongside plenty of features and great live chat support.

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

You will be amazed to discover how many VPN uses you can benefit from.

Born as a way to secure your online privacy, virtual private networks are the perfect tool for those looking to browse the internet securely. By encrypting your data in transit, you will be able to carry on your usual activities anonymously.

VPNs are also increasingly used for bypassing geo-restrictions that streaming platforms apply to their content. Do you want to keep up with your favorite Netflix shows when you're on holiday abroad? A reliable Netflix VPN is the software you want to be able doing so. It spoofs your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. All the top services boast a wide array of speedy international servers to choose from.

For the same reasons, VPN services can help you access blocked websites and apps, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.

Compare the best 5 VPN services by price:

+3 MONTHS FREE

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Save 68%

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

+2 MONTHS FREE

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmzPq_0hBzBnTw00

Chiara is a multimedia journalist, with a special eye for latest trends and issues in cybersecurity. She is a Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPNs. She mainly writes news and features about data privacy, online censorship and digital rights for TechRadar, Tom's Guide and T3. With a passion for digital storytelling in all its forms, she also loves photography, video making and podcasting. Originally from Milan in Italy, she is now based in Bristol, UK, since 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Are gaming routers worth it?

Gaming routers offer better performance and more features than most general consumer models. But, as with any gaming-focused peripheral, deciphering whether you can benefit more from one over a traditional, and often cheaper, option takes a bit of digging. That said, gaming routers are more than aggressive-looking pieces of plastic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Meet is getting a serious security upgrade

Keeping your Google Workspace data safe is set to get a little easier after the platform announced one of its most-used tools is getting a significant security boost. Google Meet will now get client-side encryption, giving an extra layer of security to safeguard your video calls and the content shared within.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Workspace wants to make sure hackers don't get into your juicy files

Google Workspace has announced it is upping the ante in its fight against hackers with increased security measures for its business-oriented accounts. In order to protect users against hijacking attacks which “can have far reaching consequences for the account owner or the organization it belongs to,” Google is introducing a new evaluation step that will request additional verification if an action is deemed “risky.”
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Photography#Online Privacy#Milan#Tom S Guide
TechRadar

9 mistakes everyone makes with Spotify

Spotify is one of the best music streaming services around, which is why millions of us use it – but how many of us actually know about all the best features of the music streaming service?. It's so simple to use that it's almost too easy to search for...
ENTERTAINMENT
TechRadar

Amazon is bringing pay with your palm to a load of new stores

Amazon has announced an expansion of its palm-reading payments service, Amazon One, which will come to a range of new Whole Foods stores across the state of California. Until now, only a handful of Whole Foods stores in locations like New York and LA have been equipped with the necessary facilities, but the expansion will bring Amazon One to 65 new sites over the course of the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are not so clear-cut just yet as the new smartwatch was only recently announced by Samsung. While we haven't seen the wearable for less than the recommended price at any retailers just yet, there are some special offers out there if you're happy to enjoy some extras.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda review

While not a groundbreaking innovation, the Razer Barracuda gives a hybrid experience for those who game but want to listen to music or podcasts on the go as well. Taking a more moderate approach to the gamer aesthetic and giving a solid sound experience, the Barracuda has a lot to offer, if you can look past the natural concessions that come with a more lifestyle-driven headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Fitness tracker vs smartwatch: which is best for you?

With so many choices, it can be hard to decide whether a smartwatch or fitness tracker is best for you. It's not a case of cheap bands being a poor copy of their more expensive rivals: different pieces of fitness tracking tech are better suited for different users. These range from bulky, power-hungry versions of the best smartwatches with all the bells and whistles, capable of collecting reams of specialist data, to elegant (and crucially cheap) fitness trackers that help nudge you towards more holistic healthy living.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Brother MFC-J6940DW review

Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is

The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
INTERNET
TechRadar

How to watch This Fool online: stream the new comedy from anywhere

This Fool features comedian Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez, a conflict-averse worker for a gang-rehabilitation programme whose older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones, Mr Mayor) is moving in with him after eight years behind bars. You can expect lots of laughs in this odd-couple drama, and below we explain how to watch This Fool online – and FREE for 30 days on Hulu if you’re a new subscriber. (opens in new tab)
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam

Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

5 ways Samsung Buds 2 Pro beat AirPods Pro, and 1 way they lose

Hi-res audio, smart noise cancelation, more advanced speakers – the Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them. At the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has just unveiled its latest round of new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – its new noise-canceling wireless earbuds – alongside the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Splatoon 3 demo: how to try out the Nintendo shooter

Soon, the Splatoon 3 demo will be available to the masses. Make sure you don't sleep on the ink-slinging action. You may well have heard the good news: Nintendo is offering the chance to try out Splatoon 3 before its release. The latest entry in the series of psychedelic pigment-based third-person shooters, Splatoon 3 is set to release on September 9. It's safe to say that fans are excited to see where the series goes next. Perhaps, if we're lucky, it'll earn a place on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, supplanting its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy