Former AC Milan chief Adriano Galliani calls for 'BREXIT in football' as he backs the introduction of a European Super League 'without the English'... claiming the rest of Europe cannot compete with the money on offer in the Premier League

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former AC Milan general director Adriano Galliani wants a European Super League (ESL) to be created, but without English clubs involved.

The intention to form the first ESL was announced in April 2021, and included six English teams, but was swiftly scrapped following backlash from fans across the continent.

Galliani, who is now the general director at newly-promoted Serie A club Monza, feels that an ESL is still a possibility, but should not include teams from England as he believes there is already too much money in the Premier League. He compared his proposed plan to Brexit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzUuZ_0hBzBgIr00
Former AC Milan chief Adriano Galliani wants a European Super League without English clubs

'Premier League clubs earn four times more than Serie A’s,' he told Italian outlet Tuttosport.

'Monza get €33m (£28m) from TV rights, and we must give €3m (£2.5m) to Serie B.

'A newly-promoted team in England gets €160m (£135m). How can we compete with Nottingham Forest? And how can I stop this tendency of the world economy?

'There should be a Brexit in football too. Who makes the British do it to drop 4 billion a year, plus the ever-full stadiums? It would therefore be a real European championship, without the English.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVEoR_0hBzBgIr00
Protests were held outside stadiums when clubs tried to introduce the ESL last year

Galliani is not the only high-profile name who has refused to give up hope of the ESL being created at some point.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli insisted that 'deep and profound reforms' are needed in European football back in March.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all still part of the ESL project, and have vowed to push for it to be introduced.

A Spanish court lifted an injunction against UEFA in April, meaning the governing body can now take action against the three rebel clubs, but it is felt that it is unlikely that UEFA will choose to punish any of the European giants at this stage.

'Respect yourself old man, you are 75': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister brutally fires back at Florentino Perez, after the Real Madrid chief mocked the idea of a reunion with the Manchester United star because of his age

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has fired back at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he brutally ruled out re-signing the Manchester United attacker because of his age. The Madrid supremo was asked by a fan about whether the club would re-sign Ronaldo, who is their record goalscorer with 451 goals, before he replied, ‘Again? He’s 38-years-old!’
Rio Ferdinand claims Everton's new summer signing Amadou Onana can emulate ex-Blues and Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini... as he backs the £33m man to have a big impact at Goodison Park

Rio Ferdinand has compared Everton's new summer signing Amadou Onana to former attacking midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The pundit made the comparison between Onana and the ex-Everton and Manchester United midfielder when speaking full time following Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Frank Lampard's side. Onana was introduced from the bench and...
AC Milan 4-2 Udinese: Ante Rebic's double gives the champions a winning start to their Serie A title defence... with Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz also on the scoresheet as they cruise to victory

It took less than 10 minutes of the Serie A season for the first refereeing controversy to arrive as defending champion AC Milan beat Udinese 4-2 Saturday with the help of a dubious penalty decision. Udinese had taken a surprise early lead before Milan captain Davide Calabria collided with opposing...
Not for sale! Manchester United re-iterate their stance that Marcus Rashford is staying at Old Trafford as PSG prepare offer for England forward following talks with his brother... with the Red Devils set to finalise £15m Adrien Rabiot deal

Manchester United have reiterated Marcus Rashford is not for sale as Paris St Germain continue to pursue the England striker. The French champions held talks with Rashford's brother last week and are willing to make an offer for the 24-year-old who has been out of sorts and out of form for over a year.
'Tonight is an embarrassment!': Manchester United Supporters Trust label their 4-0 defeat by Brentford a 'humiliation' in brutal statement... and insist the Glazers are 'responsible for our decade of decline'

The Manchester United Supporters Trust have slammed their side's performance in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford - and laid the blame at the feet of the Glazer family. MUST have labelled the result as 'an embarrassment - no, a humiliation' after United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes in a dismal showing in west London.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Furious Alpine F1 boss airs wild conspiracy theory involving Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso as he plans to take contract fiasco with Aussie young gun Oscar Piastri to the high court

Irate Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer has aired a left-field conspiracy theory involving Australian driver turned manager Mark Webber as the industry veteran prepares to take Aussie young gun Oscar Piastri to the high court. Szafnauer declared he 'would not be surprised' if Webber - who manages Piastri - is...
Minister vows to fine water industry sharks and warns companies to put customers first and fix leaks - as foreign owners' greed is revealed

The Water Minister last night ordered supply firms to put their customers ahead of shareholders as he threatened companies with fines if they don’t fix leaks. Steve Double told The Mail on Sunday that he expected better from the suppliers as he warned them they could face further action if progress isn’t made soon.
Gabriel Jesus insists he was 'not unhappy' at Manchester City and only joined Arsenal because he 'wanted to play'... after the Brazilian star bagged a brace and two assists in 2-1 win over Leicester

New Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus insists the sole reason behind his Manchester City exit was to score goals after bagging a brace against Leicester on Saturday. Jesus scored twice in the first half, and assisted two more, as the Gunners swept the Foxes aside for an impressive 4-2 win at the Emirates to make it two wins from two for Mikel Arteta's side.
'Look at me when I'm talking to you': Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have a furious bust-up live on-air over who is to blame for Man United's desperate demise... before joking they will fight on the Joshua-Usyk undercard!

Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were involved in an astonishing post-match bust-up live on-air following Manchester United's sensational hammering at Brentford. United were beaten 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with all the goals coming in the first 35 minutes through Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo to ensure they started the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats for the first time in 30 years.
Gary Neville slams the Glazers for bleeding Man United dry and demands they 'explain their plan' after the humiliating 4-0 Brentford defeat... insisting they must stop 'letting employees take the blame'

Gary Neville has demanded the Glazer family 'come to Manchester' in order to explain what their plan is for Manchester United's future as he again slammed the club's ownership. The former United full-back, speaking after the game, hit out at the club's owners and claimed that they have bled the...
PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Neymar continues his excellent form by scoring two goals in a resounding win as Kylian Mbappe and new boy Renato Sanches also net

Neymar scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches were also on target for PSG, who were set on their way following an own goal by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko as the home side made it two wins from two at the start of their title defence.
'De Gea needs to shipped to a isolated desert' Man United fans express frustration as David De Gea drops major clanger to give Brentford the lead...while Gary Lineker describes Spaniard's mistake an absolute howler

Manchester United fans have vented their frustration at goalkeeper Davide de Gea following his gaffe in United's game against Brentford on Sunday evening. The Spanish stopper let slip a shot from the Bees Josh DaSilva slip under his grasp to see Brentford open the scoring, in a torrid first half for United that saw them ship three further goals to Thomas Frank's side.
Bring on Benteke... and soon! Wayne Rooney's DC United fails to score in its third straight game as a 1-0 defeat by New England Revolution leaves it stranded seven points adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Conference

Wayne Rooney's DC United was beaten 1-0 by New England Revolution on Saturday night, leaving it stranded seven points adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. DC fell to defeat after Carles Gil, the former Aston Villa midfielder, scored in just the 18th minute at the Gillette Stadium to send Rooney to his second loss since returning to Washington as coach.
From the playing fields of Eton...football’s most unlikely new star: Deputy head boy Basil Tuma, 17, makes debut for Championship club Reading after securing 11 top GCSE grades

Eton College has produced 20 Prime Ministers in its 582-year history, from William Pitt the Elder to William Gladstone, Harold Macmillan and Boris Johnson. Pupils at the elite school – whose old boys also include princes William and Harry – frequently target a career in law or finance, if not politics.
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski draws a blank after making debut as Xavi's side stumble out of the blocks at the Nou Camp... with Sergio Busquets sent off late on

Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net on his Barcelona debut after being selected to start for his side's first LaLiga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano. The Polish striker, who signed from Bayern Munich over the summer and was only just registered in time to start the season, was selected ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead Barca's frontline but could not break down Rayo during the goalless draw.
‘I still want to play safe, but Ben Stokes won’t have it anymore’: Spin bowler Jack Leach on his special bond with the new England Test captain, seizing the new ball and recovering from failure in India

Edgbaston's post-match celebrations were a couple of drinks deep when Jack Leach came out with the line that best sums up England’s revolutionary new approach to Test cricket. Rival teams might be better, he told a delirious dressing room, but none would be braver, after they transformed a record...
Jurgen Klopp insists Darwin Nunez will NOT get caught up in a shootout with Man City rival Erling Haaland this season as the Liverpool striker prepares for his Anfield debut against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp is confident Darwin Nunez will not get caught up in a personal shootout with Erling Haaland. Nunez is pushing for his first Premier League start on Monday night, having marked his debut at Fulham last Saturday with a goal and an assist for Mo Salah in a 2-2 draw.
Durham hit with two-point penalty in the Royal London Cup after on-field ill discipline, with the county now unlikely to qualify for the quarter-finals with no points from their four games

Durham’s chances of qualifying for the latter stages of the Royal London Cup have been extinguished after they were hit with a two-point disciplinary sanction. The decision by the Cricket Discipline Commission leaves last year’s beaten finalists pointless after four games and almost certainly out of contention for the competition’s quarter-final stage.
Neymar emulates Steph Curry's 'night night' celebration after second goal in PSG's latest win as Warriors star's 'movement' continues following Ousmane Dembele's tribute last month

With impossibly deep shooting range, two MVPs and undeniable charisma, Steph Curry has influenced an entire league and scores of adulating fans in their own pickup runs. Apparently, he's influenced one of the world's greatest soccer players, too. Neymar paid a cross-sport homage following his second goal Saturday, celebrating his...
