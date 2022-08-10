Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Brother MFC-J6940DW review
Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
TechRadar
Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset review
The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is incredibly well-crafted and designed to be comfortable for extended periods of time. In fact, it’s almost great enough to make you forget how much it costs. Logitech G735: One-minute review. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is the latest addition to the...
TechRadar
Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are
Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
TechRadar
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review
The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
TechRadar
AnyCubic Kobra Plus 3D printer review
This mid-scale printer packs functions and features that make it a leader in an increasingly packed field. While the initial construction is a little fiddly, you'll still be able to get the printer up and running in 10-15 minutes. Print quality is superb, and the overall ease of use and reliability make this an excellent choice for anyone needing a 3D printer that is capable of printing larger items.
TechRadar
5 ways Samsung Buds 2 Pro beat AirPods Pro, and 1 way they lose
Hi-res audio, smart noise cancelation, more advanced speakers – the Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them. At the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has just unveiled its latest round of new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – its new noise-canceling wireless earbuds – alongside the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
TechRadar
Fitness tracker vs smartwatch: which is best for you?
With so many choices, it can be hard to decide whether a smartwatch or fitness tracker is best for you. It's not a case of cheap bands being a poor copy of their more expensive rivals: different pieces of fitness tracking tech are better suited for different users. These range from bulky, power-hungry versions of the best smartwatches with all the bells and whistles, capable of collecting reams of specialist data, to elegant (and crucially cheap) fitness trackers that help nudge you towards more holistic healthy living.
TechRadar
24 hours with the Galaxy Flip 4: Flex Mode is upgrading my kitchen experience
Yesterday, I walked away from Samsung's August 10 Unpacked watch party – held at its pop-up store in central London's Piccadilly Circus (open till the end of the month) – with one of the hottest new smartphones in the world: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. After weeks...
TechRadar
Here's how to use Galaxy Bespoke to personalize a Samsung Z Flip 4 or Watch 5
So Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, have arrived, with improved specs and designs over their year-old counterparts. But the fashionistas among you might be galled by the color options — or lack thereof. You see, if you pop into your local cellphone store and ask to buy the phone, you'll be faced with a rather limited selection of shades for the device.
TechRadar
Madden 23 soundtrack: our guide to the artists and tracks
Soon, the Madden 23 soundtrack will be ready to make its way from your games console into your ears. No Madden experience is complete without a selection of great tunes, but what can we expect from the upcoming game?. Madden 23 is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox...
NFL・
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks great, but I'm most excited about its new cases
Despite its similar appearance to last year's model, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which is now available to pre-order (opens in new tab)) is set to bring a number of meaningful updates. It's got a far superior camera array that's led by a 50MP wide angle lens, it's...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 4
When it comes to foldable phones, it wouldn’t quite be fair to say that Samsung is the only game in town. It’s certainly the biggest one, and by some margin. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 marked the high point for this young and exciting mobile format. Can 2022's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 continue the good work?
TechRadar
The Commonwealth Games 2022 may have given us a peek at the future of healthcare
Bringing together 6,500 athletes from over 70 countries, the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham was the latest major event to show off the feel-good power of sport. With 1.5 million spectators expected on-site at 13 locations across the 11-day event, as well as a television audience of around 1.5 billion across the globe, recruiting effective technology partners was paramount.
TechRadar
9 mistakes everyone makes with Spotify
Spotify is one of the best music streaming services around, which is why millions of us use it – but how many of us actually know about all the best features of the music streaming service?. It's so simple to use that it's almost too easy to search for...
What is the hot new sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and why can't you use it?
Samsung put a lot of emphasis on improved sleep tracking with its new Galaxy Watch 5. There's even a new infrared temperature sensor on the phone that will read your skin temperature, and that could provide useful data for building a better sleep-tracking model. That is, it could be when we can finally use the sensor.
TechRadar
This roguelike remake could be the most approachable the genre's ever been
Have you ever wanted to get stuck into a roguelike, but been turned off by genre staples like punishing difficulty and permadeath? Then you may want to make time for Desktop Dungeons Rewind, in which you quite literally make time. This is a from-the-ground-up remake of the much-loved 2013 PC...
TechRadar
What is machine learning, and why is it crucial for your digital transformation strategy?
Machine learning (ML) is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can help businesses understand, organize, and act upon company and customer data with greater speed and accuracy, and with significantly fewer costs. In doing so, ML helps empower business units to be proactive, innovative, productive, and customer-centric: hallmarks of a successful digital transformation.
TechRadar
Will Criminal Enterprises make Saints Row a real competitor to GTA 6?
After four hours with the latest Saints Row, I felt deflated. This was a series that had previously carved a path filled with absurd set pieces, where no joke was deemed too stupid. Volition’s open-world games had a unique flavor I’d look forward to. This new reboot felt like a reining in, and I wanted to know why the developer had taken this new direction.
TechRadar
Anime-style MMORPG fans, Tower of Fantasy wants to be your new JRPG crush
Look, sometimes you just want to leave it all behind, upload yourself to an immersive open world, do a spot of cooking, chuck a massive boulder down a hill at an enemy’s hut, and swing about with your sword until there are none left to oppose you. Fortunately, the games industry recognizes this very human desire in us and, every once in a while, offers up a chance to do exactly that.
TechRadar
What Samsung and Huawei are doing to stop you breaking your next foldable
When Huawei and Samsung served up their first consumer-ready foldables to the world in 2019, once tech enthusiasts had picked their jaws up off the floor, the first question on many people's lips was, 'how fragile are they?'. Despite being among the most expensive and technologically-advanced phones on the market,...
