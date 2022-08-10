What to Watch on TV Tonight: Locke & Key Opens Up Its Final Season

Team Paxton, rally! Team Ben, do not interact! Never Have I Ever has returned for Season 3, and with it comes a whole new boy who's primed to throw a wrench in everything. If that's all just a little too heterosexual for you, Abbi Jacobson's very queer, very joyful A League of Their Own, a remix on Penny Marshall's 1992 baseball classic, is now out in full on Amazon Prime Video. You can also blast off with the For All Mankind Season 3 finale, or wait for Evil's Season 3 finale, which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday. Or maybe you should just spend the weekend catching up on Better Call Saul before its series finale airs on Monday night.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO