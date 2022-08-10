What to Watch on TV Tonight: Locke & Key Opens Up Its Final Season

Read full article on original website
What to Watch on TV Tonight: Brave the Cold With Survival Series Alone: Frozen
You'll be googling fancy pocketknives and extra-extra-extra-puffy puffer coats after you watch Alone: Frozen, tonight's biggest new release. The series — a spin-off of the survival reality series Alone, not the Adele Dazeem animated film Frozen — sends a group of competitors to a remote Canadian coastline to see how they fare. After you've lived vicariously through them, warm up this weekend with cozy shows like Netflix's Never Have I Ever and Amazon's new A League of Their Own.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11
The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!
What to Watch on TV This Weekend: Go Back to High School with Never Have I Ever Season 3
Team Paxton, rally! Team Ben, do not interact! Never Have I Ever has returned for Season 3, and with it comes a whole new boy who's primed to throw a wrench in everything. If that's all just a little too heterosexual for you, Abbi Jacobson's very queer, very joyful A League of Their Own, a remix on Penny Marshall's 1992 baseball classic, is now out in full on Amazon Prime Video. You can also blast off with the For All Mankind Season 3 finale, or wait for Evil's Season 3 finale, which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday. Or maybe you should just spend the weekend catching up on Better Call Saul before its series finale airs on Monday night.
Here's What Netflix's "The Sandman" Cast Looked Like At The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. Now
Basically, Netflix's The Sandman cast is filled with acting legends and some amazing newcomers.
10 Movies and Shows Like Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher and The Terminal List have been getting a lot of attention, but let's not forget one of the original Prime Video series that brought a best-selling book's character to life: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. The CIA thriller stars John Krasinski as the intelligence officer from Clancy's popular novels early in his career, and we're expecting an announcement of a Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 release date any day now. Additionally, Season 4 will be the show's last, and a spin-off starring Michael Peña as Ding Chavez is in the works.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More in August 2022
August is a great month to stay inside and watch TV — because it's hot, but also because very month is a great month to stay inside watch TV. If you're looking to expand your watchlist, you've come to the right place. Our ultimate guide to what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and more in August has all the shows you'd expect, like HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Netflix's The Sandman, as well as some that could fly under the radar, like FX's The Patient on Hulu.
