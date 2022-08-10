Over the last 50 years, basketball in the nation's capital has seen its fair share of change, from a new team name to new jerseys. This week, the Wizards announced they'll be bringing back their classic blue and white jerseys from the 1997-2011 era as alternates to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the name change for the upcoming season. Here, NBC Sports Washington will analyze how the Wizards/Bullets jerseys have evolved from the 1970s until present day.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO