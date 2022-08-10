ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations

One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBC Sports

The history of Washington Wizards and Bullets uniforms

Over the last 50 years, basketball in the nation's capital has seen its fair share of change, from a new team name to new jerseys. This week, the Wizards announced they'll be bringing back their classic blue and white jerseys from the 1997-2011 era as alternates to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the name change for the upcoming season. Here, NBC Sports Washington will analyze how the Wizards/Bullets jerseys have evolved from the 1970s until present day.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
NBC Sports

Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized

Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons

Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay

No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
NBA
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”

Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Sky stand in way of Mercury's playoff hopes

The Chicago Sky are in the WNBA playoffs and the Mercury can join them with a victory in the teams' regular-season finale on Sunday in Phoenix. The defending champion Sky (25-10) currently reside in second place, however they could elevate to the No. 1 seed with a win and a Las Vegas Aces' loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Nets#Gm#The New York Post#The Post
NBC Sports

Jeremy Lin talks about young Stephen Curry’s self belief even when coach didn’t see it

Jeremy Lin got into 29 games his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, trying to develop his game and find his place in the NBA (which he eventually discovered in New York, but that’s a whole other documentary). Lin’s time in the bay overlapped with a young Stephen Curry, who was in his second season and on his path that would eventually lead to two MVPs and four rings (and counting).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy