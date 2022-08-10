Read full article on original website
Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations
One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In
The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
NBC Sports
The history of Washington Wizards and Bullets uniforms
Over the last 50 years, basketball in the nation's capital has seen its fair share of change, from a new team name to new jerseys. This week, the Wizards announced they'll be bringing back their classic blue and white jerseys from the 1997-2011 era as alternates to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the name change for the upcoming season. Here, NBC Sports Washington will analyze how the Wizards/Bullets jerseys have evolved from the 1970s until present day.
NBC Sports
Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
NBC Sports
Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized
Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBC Sports
NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons
Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
NBC Sports
Report: Grizzlies will travel to Bay Area to face Warriors on Christmas
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have made it to Christmas Day. It’s an acknowledgment that the Grizzlies have become one of the big draws in the NBA — they will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, reports Marc Stein. Morant is pumped for...
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay
No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
NBC Sports
Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.
NBC Sports
Sky stand in way of Mercury's playoff hopes
The Chicago Sky are in the WNBA playoffs and the Mercury can join them with a victory in the teams' regular-season finale on Sunday in Phoenix. The defending champion Sky (25-10) currently reside in second place, however they could elevate to the No. 1 seed with a win and a Las Vegas Aces' loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Jeremy Lin talks about young Stephen Curry’s self belief even when coach didn’t see it
Jeremy Lin got into 29 games his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, trying to develop his game and find his place in the NBA (which he eventually discovered in New York, but that’s a whole other documentary). Lin’s time in the bay overlapped with a young Stephen Curry, who was in his second season and on his path that would eventually lead to two MVPs and four rings (and counting).
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly now willing to put both first-round picks in Irving trade
Last week, LeBron James sat down with the Lakers front office to discuss a contract extension. However, in practice, the meeting was about strategy, defensive tenacity, rotations and the roster. LeBron wants to win and recognizes there needs to be changes. A couple of days later, a report comes out...
Tyrann Mathieu Wears Air Jordan 1s in Photo Shoot
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu wore an expensive pair of Air Jordan sneakers in an NFL photo shoot.
