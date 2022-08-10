Leona Maguire headlines players to watch at ISPS Handa World Invitational, where men and women will compete for an equal purse

Leona Maguire will compete in front of Irish fans at an LPGA event for the first time since becoming the first Irishwoman to win on tour last February at the LPGA Drive On Championship. The president of Ireland called her after the historic moment.

The 27-year-old Maguire is the highest-ranked player in the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational after moving up to No. 17 following her T-4 finish at the AIG Women’s British Open, the best major finish of her career.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational is a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA. There will be 132 men and 132 women competing in two separate 72-hole stroke play tournaments (one for men and one for women) at the Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. For the first two rounds, all players will play one round on each course.

The total purse of $3 million will be split evenly between the men and women at $1.5 million each.

Here are six LPGA players to watch this week in Northern Ireland:

Leona Maguire

Galgorm, Northern Ireland – AUGUST 10: Leona Maguire of Ireland during a press conference prior to the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs on August 10, 2022 in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The marks the second edition of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, co-sanctioned by the LPGA, DP World Tour and LET. Last year Leona Maguire was unable to participate due a schedule conflict with the Tokyo Olympics.

With no Irish players on the LPGA, growing up, Maguire said she followed Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley at Irish Opens and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in later years. Having an LPGA event in Northern Ireland for young people to come out in person is significant, she said, noting that she had posters on her wall as a kid of famous athletes she’d met.

“It’s big to have a home event,” said Maguire. “I think you see with the Lionesses winning last week at Wembley, 89,000 people were there watching that, and that’s going to inspire a generation of young girls.

“I think when you see it on TV it’s one thing. When you see it in person it brings it to another level, whether it’s getting a picture or an autograph or a golf ball or whatever it is.”

Lucy Li

Lucy Li plays her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former child prodigy Lucy Li is in Northern Ireland on a sponsor exemption. Li leads the Epson Tour money list and has locked up her card for the 2023 LPGA season. She also has an exemption into the upcoming CP Women’s Open later month in Ottawa.

A two-time winner on the Epson Tour this season, Li leads the qualifying tour in scoring at 69.39, birdies (156) and rounds in the 60s (20).

“I think it’s just important to kind of keep doing what I’m doing,” said Li, “even if the stage is a little bit different. I think that’s really important, just to say in the moment and trust my game.”

Linn Grant

Linn Grant of Sweden in action during Day Four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika at Halmstad Golf Club on June 12, 2022 in Halmstad, Sweden. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sweden’s Linn Grant became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event last June at the co-sanctioned Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Grant, 22, crushed the field of men and women by nine strokes with a closing 64. The nearest woman finished 14 back.

This week, of course, the men and women are competing in separate fields for two trophies. Still, Grant, who posted a top-20 at last week’s Women’s British Open, likes having men and women competing at the same property.

“I enjoy those events,” she said. “I know everyone doesn’t. I just think it’s fun to have something new, kind of push golf in a different direction than what it’s been.

“Just, I mean, see both sides of golf and kind of get a comparison.”

Olivia Mehaffey

Olivia Mehaffey looks on during a practice round prior to the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika at Halmstad Golf Club on June 07, 2022 in Halmstad, Sweden. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Last year Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey made her LPGA debut on home soil with her father Philip watching every shot. Philip, stricken with terminal cancer, hadn’t gotten out of bed in months, but that didn’t stop him from having a motorized scooter delivered to his house in the small village of Scarva, about 50 minutes from the tournament site.

Philip put on six layers and a wooly cap and embarked on what he’d later call the best week of his life. He died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at age 59.

“This is the last time my dad got to see me play,” said Mehaffey, “and that to me will always be extremely special. The fact he even made it around all four rounds is remarkable for me.

“I think that makes me happy, but it’s been tough. Obviously you never know how you’re going to cope with these things. I feel like at the start of the year I tried to hide behind golf a little bit and kind of caught up to me where I didn’t take any time to focus on myself and to heal. I think it’s something I’m still working through and trying to navigate, and obviously my world is very different. Being here definitely makes me very happy. I have a smile on my face and some good memories.”

Maja Stark

Maja Stark of Sweden plays her second shot on the 2nd hole during Day Two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 05, 2022 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Maja Stark, a four-time winner on the LET, leads the Race to Costa del Sol. The former Oklahoma State standout from Sweden has eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts on the LET this season. She finished 41st at the AIG Women’s British Open, stumbling in with a closing 79.

Emma Talley

Emma Talley of The United States tees off on the 3rd hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Emma Talley thought about her playoff loss in Northern Ireland to Pajaree Anannarukarn quite a bit last year. It hurt, but at the same time, the runner-up finish, a career-best, also secured her card and reminded the former U.S. Women’s Am champ that she belongs.

“I am staying at the same place I did last year,” said Talley. “I got to know the workers and the staff there, and I didn’t know if they would recognize me, and yesterday when I walked in they were like, ‘She’s back!’ So that was kind of cool, like to just see everyone there.

“I mean, the golf course looks incredible. Weather is a lot better this year. Very excited to be back. Hopefully treats me well.”