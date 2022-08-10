ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hideki Matsuyama, 11th in FedEx Cup standings, withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cx71_0hBz6Rrk00
(Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Hideki Matsuyama, who is 11th in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, citing a neck injury.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship,” Matsuyama wrote in a statement, “but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.”

Matsuyama, who has two wins this season at the Sony Open and ZOZO Championship, has enough FedEx Cup points and is a lock to make both the BMW Championship (top 70) and Tour Championship (top 30), the second and final events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He also withdrew earlier this year from the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Tee times | Best bets

Matsuyama has made 15 cuts in 17 appearances this year, but he was also disqualified halfway through the first round of the Memorial Tournament because of an equipment violation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#The Fedex Cup Playoffs#The Valero Texas Open#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Finau can do no wrong, records 10th straight round of 68 or better at FedEx St. Jude Championship

It’s a good thing that Tony Finau learned to fire knife dance as a kid. His golf game has been on a serious heater of late. The 32-year-old Utah native of Tongan descent has registered victories in his two most recent PGA Tour starts. He fired 6-under 64, two strokes off the lead, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday to continue his blistering run at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy