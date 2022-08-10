A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.

