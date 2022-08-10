Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Little Caesars
On Aug. 10, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the front door was unlocked. The employee discovered unknown suspect(s) entered the closed business overnight and gained access to the safe. U.S. currency and the store’s surveillance system were stolen.
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club
Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Thousands lost in jail bonding scams in McPherson County
MCPHERSON - Authorities in McPherson are investigating scams of alleged family members needing to bond out of jail. From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Lobby reference a past scam. Through the investigation, it...
Police hope video sheds light on who shot car window at YMCA
A Salina woman walked out of the Salina Family YMCA Thursday afternoon to find that someone had shot the driver's side window of her car. The 71-year-old woman walked out of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and discovered a shattered window on her 2020 Lexus ES 350, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The window had possibly been shot with a BB, he said.
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash
A teen was transported to the hospital in Salina after a one car crash east of town Thursday afternoon. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 4:25pm, a 15-year-old male from rural Saline County was driving northbound on Whitmore Road and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2001 Ford Explorer-Sport Trac and rolled over Cloud Street Road and into the ditch.
Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina
What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
Jaws of life used in Riley County crash
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
Hutch Fire deals with Thursday night garage fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters dealt with a garage fire Thursday night in the city. According to a release from the fire department, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were called out to 913 East 7th for a report of a fully involved garage fire. Multiple power lines were...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
Salina Battle of the Badges blood drive later this month
The Battle of the Badges blood drive in Salina is coming up later this month, but you still have time to scheduled an appointment. The friendly competition among Salina first responders to promote blood donations is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the multi-purpose room at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue.
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
