Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
Schools to implement new laws and rules as classes begin across the state
Several recent changes in Oklahoma education laws have teachers and administrators evaluating legal interpretations and implementing new rules. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Keeping Oklahoma physicians informed about advances in medical technologies, treatments and after care. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick...
Comments / 0