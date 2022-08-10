Read full article on original website
dbusiness.com
Hitsville NEXT and Rocket Plaza Grand Opening at the Motown Museum
Motown Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Detroit, celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT and the Rocket Plaza along W. Grand Boulevard, west of Kipling Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 8. Hitsville NEXT is a community platform designed to further the museum’s role in nurturing the next generation with access to education and resources designed to support emerging artists and entrepreneurs. The Rocket Plaza was funded by a $5 million contribution from Rocket Cos. and the Gilbert Family Foundation. The festivities included remarks from Robin Terry, CEO of Motown Museum; legendary vocalist and songwriter William “Smokey” Robinson; and Otis Williams, the original founding member of The Temptations, who gifted microphones to the museum from his personal collection. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand
SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
dbusiness.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Unveils Family Building and Maternity Solutions
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network in Detroit will offer a new, comprehensive family building and maternity support solution for 2023 open enrollment. The offering includes a personalized digital care app to help guide members on their journey through family planning, including different paths to parenthood, pregnancy, postpartum, and pediatrics.
dbusiness.com
Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms
Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
dbusiness.com
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Sewn Products Conference Coming to Detroit Sept. 13
The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its annual Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Detroit, bringing together both suppliers and manufacturers to discuss current and emerging innovation in the sewn products industry. The conference will commence at the Detroit Regional...
