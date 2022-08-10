Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
unionspringsherald.com
Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens
Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
elmoreautauganews.com
FREE Flea Market coming to Village Green Park of Millbrook Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Free Community Flea Market Giveaway – EVERYTHING IS FREE!. Event by Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church. Village Green Park in Millbrook off Main Street. Open to the Public. Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church will host a Free Community Flea Market Giveaway...
Andalusia Star News
Southside Baptist holding fundraiser for Douglas family
Southside Baptist Church will hold a benefit for Jonathan Douglas and raise funds for his family Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Douglas, 49, has been denied eight times by his insurance company for a life-saving barostim implant. He had two brain surgeries for Pseudotumor cerebri in 1999 and 2000. He was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant in July 2000. As a result, he spent 19 months in the hospital at UAB with complications.
Andalusia Star News
‘Pickers’ Pick in Andalusia: Local antique collector to be featured on Saturday’s episode of ‘American Pickers’
A lifelong passion for collecting things has landed a local a spot on the television show, “American Pickers.”. John Tisdale’s collection of vehicles, motorcyles, train memorablia and all sorts of antiques will be featured on the History Channel’s longrunning show this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tisdale grew...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
wdhn.com
Ozark after school program receives donation from local church
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A free after school program received a blessing from a local church Friday afternoon. John’s Chapel AME church in Enterprise gave a 500 dollar donation to the All of God’s Children Enrichment Center in Ozark. Money was raised through the church’s Digital Disciple...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
WSFA
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Technology in the classroom has its place, but educators say cell phones have become a distraction. Now one area high school is come up with a solution. But not everyone is happy with the move. On Monday, each student at Stanhope Elmore High School will get...
thebamabuzz.com
WOW: City of Prattville unveils new remote-operated robotic slope mower [VIDEO]
Gone are the days when landscapers had to maneuver difficult terrains and steep slopes on their own. The City of Prattville’s Urban Management Division has introduced a brand-new, remote-operated robotic slope mower to help keep landscaping crews safe. Read on for details. A game-changing addition. Purchased in March 2022,...
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Hall arrested for McKenzie Mall robbery
Antonio Lavon Hall, age 37, was arrested Sunday evening, July 30, for an armed robbery at the McKenzie Mall Convenience Store he perpetrated that morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a call from 911 about...
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
