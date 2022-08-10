Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
One outbuilding destroyed, no injuries reported as Ross Fork Fire now contained
FORT HALL — With the aid of numerous agencies along with both fixed-wing and helicopter support, the Fort Hall Fire Department has contained the Ross Fork Fire. The fire burned 6,400 acres, BLM spokesman Chris Berger told EastIdahoNews.com. No injuries were reported, according to a news release provided to...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home
FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes. Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
BLM Schedules Public Meeting on Proposed Idaho Wind Farm
The Bureau of Land Management will be taking more public comments on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th. It will be conducted as a Zoom session. It will be a day-long event, it begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
eastidahonews.com
Republican Central Committee submits two candidates for Bingham County Sheriff
BLACKFOOT — By Monday evening, Bingham County residents will know who the interim Bingham County Sheriff will be. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter last month and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
eastidahonews.com
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. The post SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins
CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition to hold Pints ‘N Purrs fundraiser Saturday
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls has way too many cats to meet the local demand for pet kitties, which leads to many animals suffering, being abused and dying. The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition are working toward alleviating some of this suffering and are holding their third annual Pints ‘N Purrs event this weekend to raise funds to put towards that goal.
eastidahonews.com
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act
This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
Chubbuck roundabout opens to traffic
CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction. The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is...
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville; Butte; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries in Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY — A 38-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after allegedly being involved with multiple vehicle burglaries in the Swan Valley area along Snake River boat ramps over the past several weeks. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, most of the vehicles that were burglarized belonged to...
