Fort Hall, ID

UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home

FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes. Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage

Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins

CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition to hold Pints ‘N Purrs fundraiser Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls has way too many cats to meet the local demand for pet kitties, which leads to many animals suffering, being abused and dying. The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition are working toward alleviating some of this suffering and are holding their third annual Pints ‘N Purrs event this weekend to raise funds to put towards that goal.
Rabid bat found in Bingham County

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
Chubbuck roundabout opens to traffic

CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction. The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-13 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville; Butte; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries in Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY — A 38-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after allegedly being involved with multiple vehicle burglaries in the Swan Valley area along Snake River boat ramps over the past several weeks. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, most of the vehicles that were burglarized belonged to...
