Jason Sudeikis Regrets How He Served Olivia Wilde Custody Papers, Didn’t Want It to Happen at Harry Styles’ House

As Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde ’s custody battle continues, the former couple’s drama is being aired out in new court documents.

In the paperwork, obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 10, the Ted Lasso star, 46, addressed the fact that the actress, 38, was served custody documents on stage at CinemaCon in April for the first time .

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to their kids and Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles . “I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present.”

Sudeikis and Wilde, who ended their engagement in November 2020, share Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” the actor wrote.

According to the docs, Sudeikis and Wilde have been raising their kids in Los Angeles and London . The Horrible Bosses star, however, now wants Otis and Daisy to live in New York City, which the House alum strongly disagrees with.

“First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” Sudeikis claimed, explaining why he served his former fiancée in the first place. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Sudeikis “would never condone [Olivia] being served in such an inappropriate manner” — but Wilde, for her part, called out the "outrageous legal tactics.”

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," the O.C. alum alleged in her filing. "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Wilde and Styles have been linked since January 2021. They met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and hits theaters in September.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Sudeikis and Wilde.