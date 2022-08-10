ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Sudeikis Regrets How He Served Olivia Wilde Custody Papers, Didn’t Want It to Happen at Harry Styles’ House

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYxSG_0hBz0Kid00

As Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde ’s custody battle continues, the former couple’s drama is being aired out in new court documents.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline

Read article

In the paperwork, obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 10, the Ted Lasso star, 46, addressed the fact that the actress, 38, was served custody documents on stage at CinemaCon in April for the first time .

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to their kids and Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles . “I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9fHM_0hBz0Kid00
Shutterstock (3)

Sudeikis and Wilde, who ended their engagement in November 2020, share Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” the actor wrote.

According to the docs, Sudeikis and Wilde have been raising their kids in Los Angeles and London . The Horrible Bosses star, however, now wants Otis and Daisy to live in New York City, which the House alum strongly disagrees with.

“First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” Sudeikis claimed, explaining why he served his former fiancée in the first place. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

All the Lyrics on Harry Styles' New Album That Seemingly Nod to Olivia Wilde

Read article

A source previously told Us Weekly that Sudeikis “would never condone [Olivia] being served in such an inappropriate manner” — but Wilde, for her part, called out the "outrageous legal tactics.”

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," the O.C. alum alleged in her filing. "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Wilde and Styles have been linked since January 2021. They met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and hits theaters in September.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Sudeikis and Wilde.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

‘I Deeply Regret What Happened’: Jason Sudeikis Denies Attempting To Embarrass Ex Olivia Wilde By Serving Her With Legal Papers On Stage As Custody Battle Turns Nasty

Jason Sudeikis said he did not intend to have his ex-Olivia Wilde served with custody paperwork while at work and told a judge he is “very sorry that the incident” occurred, Radar has learned. According to court documents, Jason revealed the bombshell as part of a declaration filed in his court battle with Olivia over their two kids 8-year-old son Otis and their 5-year-old daughter Daisy.Back in April, Olivia was served with legal papers by Jason while on stage promoting her new film, Don’t Worry Darling. Sources close to the actor claim he did hire a process server but never...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New York City#The Daily Mail#Cinemacon#House
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress

Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest

Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy