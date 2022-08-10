Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
luvernejournal.com
New mental health facility to bring 60+ jobs to Brantley
The town of Brantley has announced that city-owned property, located just north of the school on U.S. Route 331, will be the site of Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be operated by the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center (SCAMHC), and will be open...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Greenville Advocate
Arrests
Michael Wayne Bell, 44 – Four Counts Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay. Charlie Ray Sexton, Jr., 38 – Arson first-degree, Destruction of Property by Prisoner. Marcus Alexander Williams, 41 – Domestic Violence third – Assault, Domestic Violence third-degree – Menacing. Aug. 3. Coriuanna S McDonald, 18 –...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 4. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Andalusia Star News
Southside Baptist holding fundraiser for Douglas family
Southside Baptist Church will hold a benefit for Jonathan Douglas and raise funds for his family Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Douglas, 49, has been denied eight times by his insurance company for a life-saving barostim implant. He had two brain surgeries for Pseudotumor cerebri in 1999 and 2000. He was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant in July 2000. As a result, he spent 19 months in the hospital at UAB with complications.
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
Greenville Advocate
Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard
The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
