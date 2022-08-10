ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer

Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
MARQUETTE, MI
97ZOK

Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
TRAVEL
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette DDA discusses Vault Marquette proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors discussed parking at the Vault Marquette at its monthly meeting Thursday. The Vault Marquette proposal includes renovating the interior of the Old Savings Bank building and creating a hotel, permanent housing, and commercial space. A four-level parking structure would also be built.
WLUC

UP organizations collaborate to address health care worker demand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An expanded effort to train U.P. health care workers and it’s thanks to $1.4 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Health care workers are in high demand in the Upper Peninsula and now several organizations like Michigan Works...
MARQUETTE, MI
95.3 MNC

Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers

Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan City Named the Best in America to Buy a Fixer-Upper

The housing market has been on a wild ride lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be daunting. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan. In fact, one Michigan city is the best in the entire country to buy a fixer-upper.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death. Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
worldatlas.com

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan

When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
MICHIGAN STATE

