deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
wrif.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
WLUC
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
WLUC
Marquette DDA discusses Vault Marquette proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors discussed parking at the Vault Marquette at its monthly meeting Thursday. The Vault Marquette proposal includes renovating the interior of the Old Savings Bank building and creating a hotel, permanent housing, and commercial space. A four-level parking structure would also be built.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
WLUC
UP organizations collaborate to address health care worker demand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An expanded effort to train U.P. health care workers and it’s thanks to $1.4 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Health care workers are in high demand in the Upper Peninsula and now several organizations like Michigan Works...
95.3 MNC
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
wcsx.com
Michigan City Named the Best in America to Buy a Fixer-Upper
The housing market has been on a wild ride lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be daunting. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan. In fact, one Michigan city is the best in the entire country to buy a fixer-upper.
WLUC
Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death. Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Michigan’s fall forecast calls for a real crowd-pleaser
With the cooler mornings we’ve had this week, the question is starting: What is our fall weather looking like? Here’s the latest forecast, and many Michiganders will love the forecast. The official forecast from NOAA is produced once per month. Right now we are going to look at...
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan
When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
