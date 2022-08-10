Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
Press Release: As Part of the Historic $445 Million Investment, Mayor Bowser Announces Selection of 11 Projects for Housing Production Trust Fund
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) Latest Commitment of over $170 Million of Housing Production Trust Funds Marks Largest Single Fiscal Year Total Commitment to Affordable...
Press Release: Norton Requests Joint Meeting with National Park Service and Architect of the Capitol to Discuss Capitol Hill Stones
The stones, which were part of the original East Front of the Capitol, are being moved out of Rock Creek Park to an area without public access. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today requested a joint meeting with the National Park Service (NPS) and the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) to discuss removal of the Capitol Stones, which were part of the original Capitol building, from Rock Creek Park. NPS recently requested the removal of the stones for safety and preservation, and some are currently being stored in an AOC facility in Ft. Meade without public access.
Woonsocket Call
Laser Frenectomy Carver Langston, Ivy City Washington D.C. Update
Washington DC, USA - Carver Langston, Ivy City - August 13, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The updated treatment involves the use of a laser light that dissolves the frenum under the tongue or lower lip to allow a better range of motion. Completely painless, the procedure is safe for children and even babies.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces DC Secured Over $20 Million in New FEMA Funding for Climate Resilience
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. Funding to Support Projects Including Assessments of Flood-Risk Homes, Environmental Study of Kenilworth Park/West Branch, and Use of Recreation Centers as Safe Havens During Natural Disasters. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel...
popville.com
Community Forklift “launched ‘FORKLIFT FORWARD’ campaign to gather support and raise funds” for new location after landlord, Washington Gas, “plans to discontinue commercial use” of current site
“Can we do something about Community Forklift? Can we petition to Washington Gas? Not sure if anyone knows about how to fight these battles but we cannot let them close down.. so sad!”. Community Forklift writes:. “Did you see yesterday’s DCist article about Community Forklift’s search for a new location?...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
Washington Examiner
DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied
Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
mocoshow.com
Mandalay in Silver Spring Holds Grand Reopening
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring is holding an official “Grand Re-Opening Celebration” on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The restaurant posted the following message on their Facebook page:
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
District Dogs employees plan walkout over repeat flooding issues
WASHINGTON — A popular Northeast D.C. pet hotel is demanding a solution after floodwaters damaged the business for the third time a month. Floodwaters surrounded District Dogs, along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon. Rainwater, which collected in an underpass nearby, got...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Record $1.1 Billion Small Business Enterprise Spending in FY21
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development. DC Government Surpassed $917 Million Spend Goal in FY21. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that in Fiscal Year 2021, the District spent a record-breaking $1.1 billion with Small Business Enterprises (SBEs). In December, when the Mayor released the FY22 Small Business Enterprise Opportunity Guide, also known as the Green Book, the Bowser Administration announced that preliminary spending for FY21 was over a billion dollars, surpassing the District’s goal of $917 million.
WJLA
Mayor Bowser resends request to DOD for National Guard to help with migrants bused to DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Less than a week after her previous request was denied, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has, again, asked the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard to help deal with migrants bused in from Texas and Arizona. “We need the Guard to deal...
fox5dc.com
Marc Elrich continues victory tour
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
Press Release: AG Racine Wins Judgment Against Ghost Gun Manufacturer Polymer80 & Secures $4 million In Penalties
Press Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Court Permanently Bans Polymer80 from Selling Firearms to DC Residents. WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) won a $4 million court judgment in its lawsuit against Polymer80, a ghost gun manufacturer and distributor. In a landmark ruling, the court permanently barred Polymer80 from selling unserialized, untraceable firearms to District residents and ordered the company to pay more than $4 million in penalties for making false and misleading claims about the legality of its products.
multihousingnews.com
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
Montgomery Co. county executive election results set to be certified Friday; recount may follow
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As a tight race in Montgomery County for county executive finally comes to a close, the arduous vote-counting process might soon be repeated. Although Incumbent Marc Elrich declared victory, challenger David Blair said he's planning on a recount. That's because the margin between the two...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
Number One Sons to Close at the End of August
Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
The DC Line
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
