The stones, which were part of the original East Front of the Capitol, are being moved out of Rock Creek Park to an area without public access. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today requested a joint meeting with the National Park Service (NPS) and the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) to discuss removal of the Capitol Stones, which were part of the original Capitol building, from Rock Creek Park. NPS recently requested the removal of the stones for safety and preservation, and some are currently being stored in an AOC facility in Ft. Meade without public access.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO