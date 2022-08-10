Read full article on original website
Mitch Evans Keeps Slim Formula E Title Hopes Alive with Win in Seoul
Mitch Evans’ victory leaves him 21 points shy of Stoffel Vandoorne in the championship heading into the Sunday finale. Vandoorne, still the favorite for the championship, finished fifth on Saturday. A perfect Sunday, including race win, pole and fastest lap of the race, is worth 29 points. Top 10...
A Teenager Could Unseat Zhou Guanyu at Alfa Romeo F1
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is considering the team's own junior driver, Theo Pourchaire, to replace Zhou Guanyu for 2023. Pourchaire is second in the Formula 2 standings behind Felipe Drugovich. American Logan Sargeant is third in F2. To potentially complicate things, Pourchaire says this will be his final...
Why ABB FIA Formula E Series Is in No Hurry to Extend its Electric Range in Gen 3
This weekend, Formula E wraps up both it's eighth season and its Gen 2 era. Former McLaren F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne has a commanding points lead over Mitch Evans and Edward Mortara heading into the doubleheader in Seoul, South Korea,. The races will be Saturday and Sunday morning (live, 2:30...
7 Reasons F1 Is Trending in the Right Direction in 2022
The summer recess provides an ideal opportunity to reflect on the first part of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Unless you happen to be a Ferrari fan or were hoping that this was the year for Lewis Hamilton to lock down championship No. 8, it's been a good year. Autoweek...
NHRA Topeka Final Qualifying, Sunday Pairings: Bob Tasca III Races to Ninth Career No. 1
Bob Tasca’s run of 3.930-seconds at 323.81 mph in his 11,000-horsepower BG Products Ford Mustang held up from Friday, giving the veteran his ninth career No. 1 qualifier. Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Joey Gladstone (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1. Gladstone earned his...
Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR Cup Test Brings Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 to Reality
Kimi Raikkonen returned to the seat of a NASCAR stock car on Thursday at Virginia International Raceway. Raikkonen, who retired from Formula 1 following the 2021 season, will be driving a third car for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on August 21. While it...
Kill the Rumors; Bubba Wallace Staying Put at 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Team
Bubba Wallace is staying put at 23XI Racing after signing a multiyear extension to remain with the NASCAR Cup Series team. 23XI Racing announced today the new deal ahead of this weekend's race at Richmond. Wallace joined 23XI in September of 2020 as the team’s inaugural driver, earning 23XI its...
