Mitch Evans Keeps Slim Formula E Title Hopes Alive with Win in Seoul

Mitch Evans’ victory leaves him 21 points shy of Stoffel Vandoorne in the championship heading into the Sunday finale. Vandoorne, still the favorite for the championship, finished fifth on Saturday. A perfect Sunday, including race win, pole and fastest lap of the race, is worth 29 points. Top 10...
A Teenager Could Unseat Zhou Guanyu at Alfa Romeo F1

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is considering the team's own junior driver, Theo Pourchaire, to replace Zhou Guanyu for 2023. Pourchaire is second in the Formula 2 standings behind Felipe Drugovich. American Logan Sargeant is third in F2. To potentially complicate things, Pourchaire says this will be his final...
7 Reasons F1 Is Trending in the Right Direction in 2022

The summer recess provides an ideal opportunity to reflect on the first part of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Unless you happen to be a Ferrari fan or were hoping that this was the year for Lewis Hamilton to lock down championship No. 8, it's been a good year. Autoweek...
Kill the Rumors; Bubba Wallace Staying Put at 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Team

Bubba Wallace is staying put at 23XI Racing after signing a multiyear extension to remain with the NASCAR Cup Series team. 23XI Racing announced today the new deal ahead of this weekend's race at Richmond. Wallace joined 23XI in September of 2020 as the team’s inaugural driver, earning 23XI its...
