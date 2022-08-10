ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Madison, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area

Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro East#Black Smoke#Fox Industrial Drive
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
KFVS12

40-year-old dead, 3 others injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Timez nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:56 a.m. An officer was driving nearby when they saw a large disturbance with cars speeding away from the club. The officer heard shots go off in the crowd from several directions before additional officers came to assist in securing the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash

A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy