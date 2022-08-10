Read full article on original website
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
Clean-up begins after warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois
The smoke from a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois still lingers Friday after it caught on fire earlier this week.
PHOTOS: Heavy flames from Metro East warehouse
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Pritzker issues Disaster Proclamation to assist in recovery efforts following Interco Fire
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday’s fire at the Interco recycling facility. The disaster proclamation will give the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources,...
40-year-old dead, 3 others injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Timez nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:56 a.m. An officer was driving nearby when they saw a large disturbance with cars speeding away from the club. The officer heard shots go off in the crowd from several directions before additional officers came to assist in securing the scene.
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash
A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
