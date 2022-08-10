Read full article on original website
WSMV
Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County
OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community. On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community. Logan County...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Henderson police looking for burglary suspect
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
Muhlenberg County man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal collision
(WEHT) - A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged on Friday with 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection to a fatal collision on KY-175 last year.
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
k105.com
Webster Co. sheriff indicted on two charges
The Webster County sheriff has been indicted for first-degree official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Sheriff Donald “Bubba” Jones, 57, of Sebree, was indicted by a Webster County Grand Jury on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, whose detectives investigated the case. Jones was...
wevv.com
Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation. The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. Police say someone had...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
daviessky.org
Roadway Resurfacing Projects Underway
Daviess County Public Works will be resurfacing more than 17 miles of roadway this Fiscal Year. A contractor has already completed paving projects at Brent Gray Trace, the Woodlands, and Fern Hill Woods subdivision. Additional projects are scheduled for Nalley Road in Utica and W. 5th Street Road near Owensboro.
wevv.com
Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday
Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
westkentuckystar.com
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
KFVS12
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
KFVS12
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly has been holding updates throughout the day after Wednesday’s deadly home explosion. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville]. That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “You talk about the most unsettling...
