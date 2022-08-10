ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County

OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community. On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community. Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police looking for burglary suspect

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men

A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dawson Springs, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Dawson Springs, KY
whopam.com

Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
LEWISBURG, KY
whopam.com

Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash

A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape

On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruisers#Police
14news.com

KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
GRAHAM, KY
k105.com

Webster Co. sheriff indicted on two charges

The Webster County sheriff has been indicted for first-degree official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Sheriff Donald “Bubba” Jones, 57, of Sebree, was indicted by a Webster County Grand Jury on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, whose detectives investigated the case. Jones was...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash

A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
daviessky.org

Roadway Resurfacing Projects Underway

Daviess County Public Works will be resurfacing more than 17 miles of roadway this Fiscal Year. A contractor has already completed paving projects at Brent Gray Trace, the Woodlands, and Fern Hill Woods subdivision. Additional projects are scheduled for Nalley Road in Utica and W. 5th Street Road near Owensboro.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County

A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly has been holding updates throughout the day after Wednesday’s deadly home explosion. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville]. That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “You talk about the most unsettling...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy