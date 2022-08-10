ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Cat Country 107.3

7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Casino#Legislature#Borgata#Democrat
Cat Country 107.3

Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Cat Country 107.3

Survey Claims New Jersey Residents Don’t Know How To Drive

I was reading a survey this morning that ranked New Jersey in the top ten states with the worst drivers in the country. We're ranked the 4th worst state for driving. NUMBER FOUR. I'm offended. I hear that joke everywhere I go. Quite seriously. I've got lots of friends and family that live in Philadelphia and they say they can't STAND driving in New Jersey because we "dOn'T KnOw hOw tO dRiVe."
TRAFFIC
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy