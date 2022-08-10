Read full article on original website
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
Political pressure mounting to stop big health premium hikes for N.J. public workers
A proposal to increase health insurance premiums for public workers has sparked a flurry of activity this summer in the New Jersey Legislature, and lawmakers from both parties are now pushing for reforms to the state’s public sector health benefit programs. Rates could rise as much as 24% on...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
NJ tax rebates: How much relief do you really get? A town-by-town look
TRENTON – The new state budget includes $2 billion for property tax rebates for around 2.1 million households, which is a marked increase from recent years though not a record. The tax credits and checks on track to be paid next May through what has been rechristened as the...
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
Stimulus Bill Gives New Jersey Renters and Homeowners One-Time Payments
Many residents are struggling to cope with inflation. And states are planning to help. Each program benefits different groups of citizens. This time the state relief will go to the renters and homeowners of New Jersey. The other resident's support program also focused on a specific group.
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
NJ urged to scrap COVID school policy after CDC changes course
Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
Atlantic County Prosecutor & Atlantic City Police Chief Serve Homeless
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and Acting Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos and their respective team members have spent quality time this morning with some of Atlantic City’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless residents. The two law enforcement agencies are also successfully partnering today with Jewish Family Services.
Legendary New Jersey Hotel Named As Most Unique In The State
Of course, New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels. We are a huge tourist destination. Now we know which hotel rises above the rest as the most unique in the whole state. If you love New Jersey, then you want to make sure you've tried all the great...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Survey Claims New Jersey Residents Don’t Know How To Drive
I was reading a survey this morning that ranked New Jersey in the top ten states with the worst drivers in the country. We're ranked the 4th worst state for driving. NUMBER FOUR. I'm offended. I hear that joke everywhere I go. Quite seriously. I've got lots of friends and family that live in Philadelphia and they say they can't STAND driving in New Jersey because we "dOn'T KnOw hOw tO dRiVe."
Lawsuit fighting NJ testing mandates could have major impact on your workplace (Opinion)
The public health issues and concerns surrounding COVID are long over. Most of the nation is back to normal with no mandates, no forced jabs, and no masks. Unfortunately, in New Jersey, there are people still suffering under arbitrary mandates that have nothing to do with public health. Despite the...
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
