Sports Update 08/12/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Kifaru Open House this weekend in Riverton
One of Riverton’s newest businesses is being honored with a “Welcome to Wyoming” party and grand opening this Saturday, August 13th at 10 a.m. Kifaru International moved from the Denver area to the former Linton’s BIG R building at 511 East Sunset Drive. Despite the street still being under construction, arrangements have been made to allow traffic from the East end of Sunset to travel the two blocks to the Kifaru location for the special event, which is being sponsored by Kifaru and the local chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation. There will be music from the Low Water String Band, refreshments from local ventors, raffles and games.
Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware
A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.
Clarification: Fremont County’s 911 Center is the 4th Busiest in the State
The following is a news release from Sheriff Ryan Lee that clarifies how busy the county’s 911 dispatch center is, compared with the 32 other state dispatch centers:. “Yesterday, August 9, 2022, I shared information with the Fremont County Commissioners during my monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center. The information I shared was prepared by and provided to me from the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. This information showed that our Dispatch Center was ranked number one as the busiest center in the State of Wyoming for 911 calls. The information I was provided and shared was not correct, the numbers for our center were recorded high while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were recorded low.
BLM and partners work to control cheatgrass across Fremont County
With a commitment to manage for healthy rangelands and reduce wildfire risk, the Bureau of Land Management will partner with Fremont County Weed and Pest to aerially spray cheatgrass and other noxious weeds from late August through mid-September in the following locations:. Sinks Canyon. This project targets cheatgrass infestations on...
Lander Landmark Pizza Place has Closed
Tony’s Pizza is Lander has closed. The announcement was made this afternoon by owner Adam Kirkpatrick on Facebook. His statement is copied below:. Friends, I want to let you know that I have closed Tony’s. This is a good thing for myself and my family as frankly, it hasn’t been working for us for years. I’ve felt as though I’ve been slowly but steadily failing for too long and the time has come to make a change. I know many of you will be saddend by this and I am as well. It’s been a pleasure to serve you. I’d like to thank all of my customers over the years and say thank you for letting me be a part of your lives. I’d like to especially thank the open mic crowd; you were always my favorite. I’m not going anywhere so it’s not as though I will be a stranger but I’m hanging up my apron and looking to do something else. This particular failure is one that I would like to own and accept in a positive light because we had a lot more wins along the way. I’ll miss the smiles, and the Noodle slinging kids conning quarters for gumballs. I’ll miss the smell of garlic and tomato sauce. I will miss being able to try and make you all happy with cheese bread and cold beers. But I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family and more time on some of my creative endeavors. I’m looking forward to writing a new chapter in my life. Thanks again and much love.
LPD: Shoplifting of Alcohol; Assault at LMS Reported; Black Bear Spotted Walking down Shoshone St.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Mike Welsh, 57, Lander, cited for Open Container at 2:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street. Tony Joe Hall, 35, Cheyenne, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. on Highway 789 on a Fremont...
FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash
On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court...
County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head
Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22 All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10. Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested...
2017 Flood Infrastructure Repairs in Lander Nearly Complete
2017 FEMA National Flood Disaster Infrastructure Repairs Nearly Complete The 2017 flood restoration project is nearly complete at City Park Drive and work will begin this month in the area of Jaycee Park by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This is the last and final site to finish the water and sewer damages and streambank failures that were caused by the 2017 flood disaster. The project will be completed by the end of August 2022.
Body of 22-year-old Fremont County woman found in Morton Lake Friday; death under investigation
Fremont County, Wyo. – Investigation is underway after the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Coroner’s Office received reports of a body discovered in Morton Lake Friday evening. “On Friday afternoon (7/22/22) at around 6:00 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body...
