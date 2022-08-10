ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Tyler, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
KLTV

Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes money is worth much more than face value, and that of course is where collectors come in. They’re also coming into the Ornelas Activity Center in Tyler for the Tyler Coin show. And, they have more than just coins. Less than two hours after...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion. Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
PITTSBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Alexander
KLTV

Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge area, putting...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events

The piece, called Pegasus, was put up in front of Longview City Hall. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Sculptor Tom Gingras and Executive Director of Arts Longview Christina Cavazos about a new sculpture titled "Pegasus" installed in front of Longview City Hall. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Trinity...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sports Medicine#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cougars#East Texas
KLTV

City of Troup rescinds boil water notice

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup reports the boil water notice has been rescinded. Lab results provided to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated boiling water is no longer required as of Saturday.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene. Fire...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Morris Street shooting death stemmed from pool hall argument

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department say that a deadly shooting on Morris Street stemmed from an argument two men had earlier in the day. Frederick Leon Harvey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on Monday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLTV

Gregg County cancels jury duty next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office. The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Peltier Subaru collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/. Support an East Texas school in need this August. As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy