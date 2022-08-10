Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
UT Tyler Lady Patriots volleyball counting on experience, chemistry in new season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Not only is your football team working out and practicing for the new season. So are our area volleyball teams at the Herrington Center on the campus of UT Tyler, The Lady Patriots prepare for their first encounter on August 26. They’ll open at home hosting...
KLTV
Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations
Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
KLTV
Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
KLTV
Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes money is worth much more than face value, and that of course is where collectors come in. They’re also coming into the Ornelas Activity Center in Tyler for the Tyler Coin show. And, they have more than just coins. Less than two hours after...
KLTV
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion. Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.
KLTV
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
KLTV
City of Tyler Fire Administration holds open house for larger, renovated building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being in their old building for 33 years, the City of Tyler Fire Administration is in a newly renovated space and today the public got to see it for the first time. The building on Front Street was built in 1961 and has had a...
KLTV
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge area, putting...
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
KLTV
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
The piece, called Pegasus, was put up in front of Longview City Hall. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Sculptor Tom Gingras and Executive Director of Arts Longview Christina Cavazos about a new sculpture titled "Pegasus" installed in front of Longview City Hall. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with...
KLTV
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Trinity...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
KLTV
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup reports the boil water notice has been rescinded. Lab results provided to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated boiling water is no longer required as of Saturday.
KLTV
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a heavy police presence in Longview. Longview Police Department's SWAT team was observed on the scene. Fire...
KLTV
Affidavit: Morris Street shooting death stemmed from pool hall argument
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department say that a deadly shooting on Morris Street stemmed from an argument two men had earlier in the day. Frederick Leon Harvey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on Monday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler.
KLTV
Health care professional discusses importance of annual mammogram screenings
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, discussion of breast cancer and the importance of mammogram screenings is at the forefront of our minds. Health care organizations across the country have talked about how COVID and other stressors have caused people to skip or delay regular...
KLTV
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
KLTV
Gregg County cancels jury duty next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office. The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”
KLTV
Peltier Subaru collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/. Support an East Texas school in need this August. As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier...
