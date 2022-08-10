ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts

Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 13-14

PHOENIX - From car shows to musicals to mimosas, here's a few fun events happening across the Valley for Aug. 13-14: Free Bowling Day at Mavrix - Scottsdale. This bowling, arcade, laser tag and sports bar is offering free bowling on their signature lanes to celebrate National Bowling Day. It's first come first serve, so you won't be able to get reservations.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
aztv.com

La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!

Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009

Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers. Updated: 5...
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
ARIZONA STATE
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ

