Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
White Castle to open second Valley location in Tempe
Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!
Crust Brothers to Make Tempe Debut This Fall
The Scottsdale pizza restaurant is opening a second location.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 13-14
PHOENIX - From car shows to musicals to mimosas, here's a few fun events happening across the Valley for Aug. 13-14: Free Bowling Day at Mavrix - Scottsdale. This bowling, arcade, laser tag and sports bar is offering free bowling on their signature lanes to celebrate National Bowling Day. It's first come first serve, so you won't be able to get reservations.
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
AZFamily
California Fish Grill in Phoenix specializes in tasty sustainable seafood
PHOENIX (California Fish Grill) - California Fish Grill in Phoenix will change the way you think about and enjoy responsibly sourced sustainable seafood. Suzanne Bissett visited the restaurant and spoke with Chef Louis Jocson. “It’s food that you will love and feel good about,” he said.
aztv.com
La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!
Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
The Boyer Bakery: Family-owned business rolling out expansion in the West Valley
The Boyer Bakery: family-owned business in Arizona will expand their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and will open their second storefront near 99th Ave & Bell Rd in Sun City.
AZFamily
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers. Updated: 5...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
oucampus.org
Close to Everything & Great Price
We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Valley dancers compete in World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Some 2,000 competitors from 35 countries are all competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship being held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix. “Hip Hop is just an adrenaline rush,” said Andrew Palma, coach of the RhythmiKidz Hip Hop dance team. Every...
