HappyGamer

No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video

The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
HappyGamer

Coming Soon To Early Access On Steam Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

The Steam Early Access release date for Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is August 18, 2022, according to a recent announcement from Snowcastle Games. The Earthlock series, which is also created and released by Snowcastle Games, shares the same setting as the game. Ikonei Island has crafting, farming, combat, and a multiplayer game that you may play with your friends. It was influenced by games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing.
HappyGamer

With Playtests Starting Later This Month, Developer Fatshark Proposes To Participate In The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Beta

The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta, whose playtests will begin later this month, is being offered by the game’s creator, Fatshark. On the official website, you can sign up for the beta test of Darktide. According to the creators, testing will continue up until the beta’s launch and will start “as early as mid-August.” Although Xbox users will soon be able to participate in the beta, the initial testing will be mostly on PC.
HappyGamer

A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released

The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
HappyGamer

Q-Games Has Revealed PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe For The Windows

Popular independent game studio Q-Games unveiled the PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe while honoring BitSummit in Kyoto. The game, which is an enhanced version of PixelJunk Scrappers, which was previously only available on Apple Arcade, is the most recent entry in the PixelJunk brand. You take on the job of a scrapper,...
HappyGamer

A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK

The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
HappyGamer

The Super Mario 64 Can Now Be Played As A Horror Flick

Imagine if Super Mario 64 was a survival horror game. A whole new game was made by a fan using the Super Mario 64 engine well, at least the demo. The song’s title is Another Princess in Our Castle. Years after Princess Peach’s passing, you visit her palace and discover that it is haunted.
