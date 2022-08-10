The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta, whose playtests will begin later this month, is being offered by the game’s creator, Fatshark. On the official website, you can sign up for the beta test of Darktide. According to the creators, testing will continue up until the beta’s launch and will start “as early as mid-August.” Although Xbox users will soon be able to participate in the beta, the initial testing will be mostly on PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO