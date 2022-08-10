The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced. Microsoft has announced its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 (opens in new tab) show taking place later this month in Cologne, Germany. This year's event will be Microsoft's first in-person showing at Gamescom since 2019, but for the benefit of those who can't attend (which, let's be honest, is most of us) it will also offer a livestreamed presentation (opens in new tab) that will include interviews and gameplay from multiple studios and games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO