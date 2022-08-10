A Ruther Glen was resident arrested yesterday after throwing stones at cars and attempting to assault deputies with his cane. On August 10th, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to multiple calls of an individual throwing rocks at oncoming traffic near the 2600 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and holding a cane. When Deputy Martinez arrived, he observed a man matching the description with a six-foot-tall walking stick on the side of the road. Deputy Martinez exited his vehicle in an attempt to talk with the subject.

