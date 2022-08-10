Read full article on original website
Crime Insider: 1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
Henrico Police arrest juvenile in connection with May homicide
Henrico Police Aug. 12 arrested a juvenile male on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the May 19 murder of a 24-year-old in the 3800 block of Delmont Street near Richmond Raceway. The juvenile is in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center. The victim, Deonte’ Deron Price, was...
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
Two Lusby residents charged with Distribution in Charles Co.
On August 9 at 9:16 a.m., an officer assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit observed a registration violation on a commercial vehicle in the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road and initiated a traffic stop. A check revealed the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. Through further investigation, the officer recovered […]
NBC12
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
Owner in Hanover alleged animal cruelty case had previous charges, records show
A spokesperson for the county confirmed that Animal Control had received 160 calls for service to the property on Mattawan Trail since 2019.
staffordsheriff.com
Sticks and Stones Leads to Arrest
A Ruther Glen was resident arrested yesterday after throwing stones at cars and attempting to assault deputies with his cane. On August 10th, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to multiple calls of an individual throwing rocks at oncoming traffic near the 2600 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and holding a cane. When Deputy Martinez arrived, he observed a man matching the description with a six-foot-tall walking stick on the side of the road. Deputy Martinez exited his vehicle in an attempt to talk with the subject.
Newport News Police investigate homicide; one dead, one injured
NN Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
Suspect arrested, charged in Lexington Park Murder
UPDATE: Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, […]
New court filing shows why Stoney believes ex-police chief left after 11 days
A new court filing reveals Mayor Levar Stoney's side of the story as to why William "Jody" Blackwell stepped down as the interim police chief.
NBC12
Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
In court filing, Stoney tells his side of ex-police chief’s early departure
In a private conversation with Blackwell, Stoney claims he voiced concern in the wake of "controversy and public outcry" over a 2002 shooting in which Blackwell fatally shot a man while working as a police officer in the city.
Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve cold cases
Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.
Bay Net
Lusby Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Second-Degree Rape Of Step-Daughter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape. . The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County...
Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff
A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
