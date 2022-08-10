Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
3 Things To Do in Hampton Roads This Weekend
We are tracking a gorgeous weekend ahead. With the heat and humidity dropping, it’s definitely worth getting outside and doing something fun with the family.
How Virginia power walking group promotes better health: 'It’s a sisterhood'
Some Richmond women are reclaiming their health one step at a time to fight a problem plaguing the African American community.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
NBC12
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight'
"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here. These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Mathews High School cancels football season
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year. On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there." The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was...
Williamsburg man dies after tree branch falls on moving car, Jamestown Road closed
A man in Williamsburg has died after a large tree branch fell on his vehicle as he was driving on Wednesday.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead, another injured
Richmond Police are investigating a reported shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
