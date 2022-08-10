ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Henrico Citizen

Traffic signals retimed along West Broad Street

Has your trip along West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End seemed smoother recently? It might be the result of a retiming project that the Virginia Department of Transportation completed earlier this month. VDOT officials retimed 41 signalized intersections along approximately 11 miles of the corridor from the West...
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Rappahannock Record

Farnham man is convicted of malicious wounding, abduction

LANCASTER—After deliberating for just under two hours, a jury in Lancaster County Circuit Court on Friday, August 5, found Markus Kenta Smith of Farnham guilty in the abduction and malicious wounding of Lisa (Jackson) Rose, also of Farnham. Smith faces up to 10 years for the abduction conviction and up to 20 years for the malicious wounding conviction.
