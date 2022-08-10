Read full article on original website
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Hanover transgender student bathroom policy officially released, vote set for end of August
After spending several months discussing a proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, the Hanover County School Board decided to officially introduce the policy at their meeting Tuesday night.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
Traffic signals retimed along West Broad Street
Has your trip along West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End seemed smoother recently? It might be the result of a retiming project that the Virginia Department of Transportation completed earlier this month. VDOT officials retimed 41 signalized intersections along approximately 11 miles of the corridor from the West...
Local doctors respond to updated CDC COVID-19 guidelines
As parents get their kids ready to head back to school in a few weeks, the CDC has eased some COVID restrictions.
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
Henrico Public Works finishes first roundabout
Henrico Public Works just finished construction of its very first neighborhood roundabout.
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
Henrico man recovering from heart surgery can’t get answers from the VEC
As a Henrico man named Kim Davis can attest, getting someone at the VEC to actually help remains out of reach.
20+ dead animals found in Mechanicsville; 25+ animals rescued
More than 20 dead animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.
Owner in Hanover alleged animal cruelty case had previous charges, records show
A spokesperson for the county confirmed that Animal Control had received 160 calls for service to the property on Mattawan Trail since 2019.
Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.
A structure fire response was initiated and upon the arrival of additional fire and rescue units, the fire was quickly brought under control.
Rappahannock Record
Farnham man is convicted of malicious wounding, abduction
LANCASTER—After deliberating for just under two hours, a jury in Lancaster County Circuit Court on Friday, August 5, found Markus Kenta Smith of Farnham guilty in the abduction and malicious wounding of Lisa (Jackson) Rose, also of Farnham. Smith faces up to 10 years for the abduction conviction and up to 20 years for the malicious wounding conviction.
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
