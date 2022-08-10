ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, VA

Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules

A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
