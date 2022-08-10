Read full article on original website
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.
A structure fire response was initiated and upon the arrival of additional fire and rescue units, the fire was quickly brought under control.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
windsorweekly.com
Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found
A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
Local doctors respond to updated CDC COVID-19 guidelines
As parents get their kids ready to head back to school in a few weeks, the CDC has eased some COVID restrictions.
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
20+ dead animals found in Mechanicsville; 25+ animals rescued
More than 20 dead animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.
Long COVID patients have low cortisol levels, recent study finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Twenty to 30% of COVID-19 survivors are facing a new battle: Long COVID. It’s a condition that leaves COVID patients with shortness of breath, fatigue, “brain fog,” and even heart problems after their infection. The list of symptoms goes on and varies from person to person.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules
A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
