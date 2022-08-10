ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves

It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
105.5 The Fan

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
98.3 The Snake

Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage

It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

More than 600,000 tree seedlings planted after insects kill trees in Idaho forest

BOISE — Converting an all-but-dead timberland at risk of significant wildfire into a strong future forest is a massive undertaking, but the Idaho Department of Lands is one step closer to achieving that in the Packer John State Forest. This spring 610,300 seedlings were planted over nearly 2,000 acres. Now those baby trees are growing thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
RUPERT, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline

It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy