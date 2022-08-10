Read full article on original website
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act
This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves
It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
5 Adorable Animals That Are Absolutely NOT Welcome in Idaho
If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?. If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here’s what it is and what to expect
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service is finally coming to Idaho. Google announced in a press release earlier this week that it’s talking to city officials in five states about...
Is Google Fiber Really Better Than What Idaho Already Has?
In this day and age, the internet is as prominent as ever. Anywhere you go, you’re likely able to connect to WiFi and when it comes to the internet at home, it’s practically a necessity with nearly every device needing access to the web before you can do anything.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
More than 600,000 tree seedlings planted after insects kill trees in Idaho forest
BOISE — Converting an all-but-dead timberland at risk of significant wildfire into a strong future forest is a massive undertaking, but the Idaho Department of Lands is one step closer to achieving that in the Packer John State Forest. This spring 610,300 seedlings were planted over nearly 2,000 acres. Now those baby trees are growing thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low
RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
