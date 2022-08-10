ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Alice Cooper Headed To Michigan For Comic Con

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJ5tg_0hBylSXe00
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit's own Alice Cooper is headed to Michigan's largest comic con , according to MLive .

Cooper has been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con's second show of the year, according to the publication. The event runs from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. It will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper is scheduled to attend all three days of the convention to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Other guests attending Motor City Comic Con include Impractical Jokers ' James Murray , All Elite Wrestling (AEW)'s Anna Jay , Clive Standen of Taken and Vikings , The Walking Dead 's Laurie Holden , as well as Jamie Far and Loretta Swi t of M*A*S*H* .

Tickets for the October installment of Motor City Comic Con are currently on sale. Adult passes cost $35 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. A weekend pass costs $85, while the VIP package costs $249. Tickets for those ages 6-12 are $10 for Friday and Saturday, and Sunday admission is free for all kids 12 and under.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, October 14 – Noon to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 16 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Legends, music fans flock to Detroit debut of Temptations musical

For hours Wednesday night, downtown Detroit resonated with the unmistakable sound of Motown. Hundreds flocked to the Detroit Opera House for "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.” The award-winning musical, which traces the journey of legendary namesake R&B group from the Motor City to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, debuted this week as part of Broadway In Detroit’s 60th anniversary season.
DETROIT, MI
tmpresale.com

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code

We have the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale password: During this Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to order sweet seats before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?’s show in Detroit do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Novi, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Novi, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website

Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan

Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Standen
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
James Murray
Person
Laurie Holden
Detroit News

Is Oxford's Ava Swiss moving on to the 'America's Got Talent' finals?

Oxford High School alum Ava Swiss's "America's Got Talent" run is over. Swiss performed live Tuesday but wasn't voted through by the audience to next month's finals. "This isn’t the end," declared the Township of Oxford on its Facebook page about Swiss and her music. "It’s just the beginning."
ENTERTAINMENT
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#To Michigan For Comic Con#Getty Images Detroit#Vip
The Associated Press

Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases

DETROIT (AP) — The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is now looking better than ever. Motown legend — and Gordy’s best friend — Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly improved Motown Museum site on Monday night for an event celebrating the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
AEW
ahealthiermichigan.org

4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best

Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy