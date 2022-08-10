Read full article on original website
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
How Virginia power walking group promotes better health: 'It’s a sisterhood'
Some Richmond women are reclaiming their health one step at a time to fight a problem plaguing the African American community.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
NBC12
Volunteers help students get ready for school with Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success. Hundreds of volunteers piled into the Arthur Ashe Center Thursday to stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need. “It was amazing. There was way more people than I expected, and it’s...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Over 21,000 Virginians have died from COVID. She plans to memorialize them.
Dr. Arlene Simmons said the idea will be to have memorial walls and gardens throughout the property with names of those who have died.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
Richmond could do away with parking requirements
Richmond city leaders are hoping to do away with mandatory parking spaces for new developments in an effort to promote public transit and sustainability.
Magnolia Green apartments fetch $72M from Utah firm
A real estate firm out of Utah has added to its Richmond area holdings with the purchase of a newly built apartment complex in Chesterfield’s Moseley area.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Tech startup pulls plug on planned Manchester headquarters
Vytal Studios, after announcing plans in conjunction with the governor’s office last year to relocate from the Lone Star State to Manchester and bring with it 155 jobs, has canceled those plans.
Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight'
"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here. These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."
NBC12
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
