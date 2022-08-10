ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

Kilmarnock, VA
Lancaster, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia Government
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
RICHMOND, VA
HBCU Gameday

Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race

Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
howafrica.com

Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks

Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.

