Heathsville, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
RICHMOND, VA
City
Rice, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Heathsville, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
#Bingo#Quilts#Tavern#Hotel Hughlett#Monument Place
NBC12

Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Mathews High School cancels football season

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year. On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there." The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was...
MATHEWS, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Sticks and Stones Leads to Arrest

A Ruther Glen was resident arrested yesterday after throwing stones at cars and attempting to assault deputies with his cane. On August 10th, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to multiple calls of an individual throwing rocks at oncoming traffic near the 2600 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and holding a cane. When Deputy Martinez arrived, he observed a man matching the description with a six-foot-tall walking stick on the side of the road. Deputy Martinez exited his vehicle in an attempt to talk with the subject.
RUTHER GLEN, VA

