VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
20+ dead animals found in Mechanicsville; 25+ animals rescued
More than 20 dead animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve cold cases
Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
NBC12
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
Lieutenant Governor Sears visits Henrico's billion-dollar GreenCity project
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears was in Henrico County on Wednesday to get a tour of the $2.3 billion GreenCity project.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia State Police welcomes 18 new troopers to the force
The 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers is actually the smallest graduating class in Virginia State Police history, but this team says they bonded together quickly.
Mathews High School cancels football season
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year. On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there." The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was...
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
staffordsheriff.com
Sticks and Stones Leads to Arrest
A Ruther Glen was resident arrested yesterday after throwing stones at cars and attempting to assault deputies with his cane. On August 10th, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to multiple calls of an individual throwing rocks at oncoming traffic near the 2600 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and holding a cane. When Deputy Martinez arrived, he observed a man matching the description with a six-foot-tall walking stick on the side of the road. Deputy Martinez exited his vehicle in an attempt to talk with the subject.
Crime Insider: 1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
