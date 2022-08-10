ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, VA

Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
Henrico Citizen

Traffic signals retimed along West Broad Street

Has your trip along West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End seemed smoother recently? It might be the result of a retiming project that the Virginia Department of Transportation completed earlier this month. VDOT officials retimed 41 signalized intersections along approximately 11 miles of the corridor from the West...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
RICHMOND, VA

