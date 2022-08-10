Read full article on original website
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant
Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
Today in B2B Payments: QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace; Papmall Adds BNPL, Crypto Payment Features
Today in B2B payments, QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace that connects independent retailers with brands and wholesalers, and Papmall said it is integrating buy now, pay later (BNPL) and crypto payment features into its eCommerce platform for the service-providing industry. QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that...
Car Washes: The ‘Affordable Luxury’ Subscription Consumers Are Keeping
At a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, consumers are not cutting back on car wash subscriptions. At Mister Car Wash, the number of subscribers June 30 was 20% higher that it was at the same time the previous year, the company said Thursday (Aug. 11) in its second-quarter earnings release.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers
Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
Poshmark Q2 Sees Record Users, as Value-Conscious, Premium Buyers Clean Out Closets
Social commerce marketplace Poshmark said growing demand from budget-minded consumers at both ends of the economic spectrum drove a 14% increase in its customer base last quarter to a record 8 million active users. At the same time, the 11-year-old California-based platform, that sells both new and used products ranging...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion
The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
83% of Businesses Say APIs Are Critical to Their Strategies
Application programming interfaces (APIs) for payments orchestration can help businesses more easily add new capabilities to their tech stacks. APIs play a central role in payments orchestration because they bridge merchants and a multitude of payment service provider (PSP) options. Eighty-three percent of businesses consider APIs critical to their strategies next year and beyond, as reported in “Accelerating the Time to First-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration.
Klavi Raises $15M to Grow Open Finance Solution, Develop New B2B Products
Open finance SaaS platform Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment round to develop new B2B finance products. Founded in 2020, the company offers technology that generates insights from open finance data and offers products to businesses of any size, according to a Friday (Aug. 12) press release.
Funding Circle, Farm Bureau Bank Partner to Offer Credit to Underserved SMBs
Online small and medium-sized business (SMB) lending platform Funding Circle and Farm Bureau Bank have announced a partnership that they say will help underserved owners of SMBs in agriculture and other industries gain access to credit. The organizations also said the partnership would enable Farm Bureau Bank, which has traditionally...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
NEW DATA: Buy Buttons Save Consumers 148 Million Hours Each Year at Checkout
Merchants are adding buy buttons— shortcuts to check out via a payment platform that skips the typical “add-to-cart” and payment steps — more quickly than they have since 2018. Nearly three-quarters of all eTailers now offer buy buttons, significantly streamlining the purchase journey. However, PYMNTS data...
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
BankMobile on Managing Digital Security and the Customer Experience
Regardless of where they operate in the space, modern financial services companies need to be able to leverage data and leading-edge technology to deliver more with less, according to Jamie Donahue, chief technology officer at banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider BankMobile Technologies (BMTX). While digital-native firms, from crypto exchanges to digital banks,...
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
