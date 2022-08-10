ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant

Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses

Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers

Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion

The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
TECHNOLOGY
83% of Businesses Say APIs Are Critical to Their Strategies

Application programming interfaces (APIs) for payments orchestration can help businesses more easily add new capabilities to their tech stacks. APIs play a central role in payments orchestration because they bridge merchants and a multitude of payment service provider (PSP) options. Eighty-three percent of businesses consider APIs critical to their strategies next year and beyond, as reported in “Accelerating the Time to First-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment

Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
ECONOMY
BankMobile on Managing Digital Security and the Customer Experience

Regardless of where they operate in the space, modern financial services companies need to be able to leverage data and leading-edge technology to deliver more with less, according to Jamie Donahue, chief technology officer at banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider BankMobile Technologies (BMTX). While digital-native firms, from crypto exchanges to digital banks,...
TECHNOLOGY
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds

The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
CREDITS & LOANS
