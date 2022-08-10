ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heathsville, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
RICHMOND, VA
easternshorepost.com

Fishing from the Shore

Recent reports indicate that cobia and spadefish are beginning the early stages of their late summer and early autumn migration from the Chesapeake Bay into the Atlantic Ocean. Cobia schools have been seen traveling south in the waters of the lower bay, and there has been an increasing presence of cobia and spadefish observed around several of the inshore ocean buoys.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
easternshorepost.com

Accomack School Restrooms To Go Touch-Free

By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack County Public Schools received a bid to install touchless bathroom fixtures throughout its schools, a project that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid for by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funding. The winning bid of approximately...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

