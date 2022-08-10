Read full article on original website
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
3 Things To Do in Hampton Roads This Weekend
We are tracking a gorgeous weekend ahead. With the heat and humidity dropping, it’s definitely worth getting outside and doing something fun with the family.
easternshorepost.com
Fishing from the Shore
Recent reports indicate that cobia and spadefish are beginning the early stages of their late summer and early autumn migration from the Chesapeake Bay into the Atlantic Ocean. Cobia schools have been seen traveling south in the waters of the lower bay, and there has been an increasing presence of cobia and spadefish observed around several of the inshore ocean buoys.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NBC12
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace holds event in Richmond to push for diversity
NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace chose to launch their inaugural Bubba's Block Party in Richmond on Thursday evening.
Over 21,000 Virginians have died from COVID. She plans to memorialize them.
Dr. Arlene Simmons said the idea will be to have memorial walls and gardens throughout the property with names of those who have died.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Bay Net
SMCPS Reminds Families Of Meal Benefit Forms For The 2022-2023 School Year
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services would like to remind families that School Year Meal Benefit forms for SY 2022-2023 are now available online. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
StormTracker8: Here comes the rain again
Rain returns later tonight and will be around for the early part of the week.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Bay Net
New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
easternshorepost.com
Accomack School Restrooms To Go Touch-Free
By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack County Public Schools received a bid to install touchless bathroom fixtures throughout its schools, a project that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid for by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funding. The winning bid of approximately...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Plan For Apartments Off FDR Boulevard
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the commission approved by a 4-3 vote a site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4 that will allow for the construction of a six-story apartment building and 3.5 story townhouse-style apartment building on the property.
