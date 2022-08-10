ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton’s Favorite Hydrating Watermelon Salad Is the Perfect Gut-Friendly Dish for a Heatwave

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ReRg_0hBykjYu00

Ever find yourself in the mood to channel your inner Mia Thermopolis and feel like true royalty? Same. Although we might not all be blessed with a royal lineage and guaranteed seat on the British (or Genovian) throne, we can certainly replicate these high vibes in our everyday life. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness,” as Oprah Winfrey would say.

Great news: Aside from dressing yourself like Duchess Kate Middleton, you can also make her all-time favorite summer salad recipe, which happens to be loaded with tons of anti-inflammatory, gut-healthy ingredients.

According to a recent interview, an inside source close to Middleton revealed that she absolutely loves eating a hydrating watermelon salad, which is perfect for beating the heat during a scorching hot day. “Watermelon salads are a staple of Kate’s lunches and include juicy pink watermelon mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese—the perfect mix of sweet and savory,” they said. This fruity salad combination is *definitely* good enough to make you feel that watermelon sugar high.

Why we're so into Kate Middleton’s watermelon salad recipe

For starters, all eight ingredients in the dish pack a bounty of health benefits, making this watermelon salad both flavorful and super good for you. In this video by @kalejunkie, Nicole Keshishian Modic shares her simple recipe for Kate Middleton’s fave salad.

The recipe features a mix of fruits and herbs, like chopped watermelon, cucumber, avocado, and mint. Then, it gets tossed in a vinaigrette with gut-boosting apple cider vinegar, vitamin-filled lime juice, heart-healthy olive oil, plus salt and pepper. Finally, the salad is finished off with crumbled calcium-and-protein-rich feta cheese. (Btw, though this recipe features dairy, you can also easily omit the cheese or replace it with your favorite vegan-friendly alternative.)

This dish is seriously hydrating, which makes it perfect for a heat wave

Watermelon, which literally has the word “water” in the name, is comprised of more than 90 percent water, making it a perfect solution for staying hydrated during the hot summer months. It’s also packed with loads of antioxidants like lycopene, which is linked to improving blood pressure and cardiovascular health, reducing cholesterol, and lowering your risk of chronic illness, as Laura Iu, RDN, CDN, CNSC, RYT, a registered dietitian and founder of Laura Iu Nutrition, told Well+Good. Plus, the fruit is filled with loads of vitamin C that helps boost your immune system and promote collagen production.

Of course, the other fruits in this recipe also contain nutritional properties, including cucumber, one of the most hydrating foods of all time. (It’s actually more hydrating than watermelon—cucumber is comprised of nearly 96 percent water.) Cucumber is loaded with other nutrients and minerals, too, like vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K, B vitamins, manganese, and copper.

Finally, we can’t go on without giving avocado an honorable mention. This delicious fruit is filled with healthy fats plus loads of fiber and antioxidants.

Kate Middleton's hydrating watermelon salad recipe

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients

3 cups watermelon, seedless and cubed⁣

1 English cucumber, chopped⁣

1 avocado, chopped⁣

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled⁣

1 bunch mint, chopped⁣

1/4 cup olive oil⁣

1 lime

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar⁣

Salt and pepper,⁣ to taste

1. In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients. Toss and adjust salt and pepper as needed, and enjoy!

More ways to use watermelon in your every dish according to a dietitian:

