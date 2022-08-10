Read full article on original website
Inside the Mind Series: CITCON CEO Sees Stronger Companies Forged In Troubled Times
When the going gets tough, the tough hunker down and solve problems. Adversity ends up creating strong businesses, as the market meltdown of 2008 demonstrated, and some payments industry leaders see the current downturn as more of an opportunity. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster caught up with CITCON Founder and CEO Chuck...
PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform
Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Car Washes: The ‘Affordable Luxury’ Subscription Consumers Are Keeping
At a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, consumers are not cutting back on car wash subscriptions. At Mister Car Wash, the number of subscribers June 30 was 20% higher that it was at the same time the previous year, the company said Thursday (Aug. 11) in its second-quarter earnings release.
After 17-Month Slog, Coupang Sees Light at the End of the Losses
It’s hard to imagine that Coupang — often called “the Amazon of South Korea” — had its best day 17 months ago, when it briefly touched $69 per share just moments after its hyped and historic IPO debut on the NYSE, a level and prestige factor that it has never come close to since.
Poshmark Q2 Sees Record Users, as Value-Conscious, Premium Buyers Clean Out Closets
Social commerce marketplace Poshmark said growing demand from budget-minded consumers at both ends of the economic spectrum drove a 14% increase in its customer base last quarter to a record 8 million active users. At the same time, the 11-year-old California-based platform, that sells both new and used products ranging...
FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%
The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
Nium Names Finix Exec Ramana Satyavarapu as CTO
Global money movement platform Nium has a new CTO in Ramana Satyavarapu, who has experience working with Microsoft, Google, Uber and more, a press release said. According to Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Satyavarapu’s responsibilities will include managing the company’s core tech strategy and ways to grow revenue, along with organizing big technical decisions for Nium.
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021
In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
Report: Buy Buttons Cut Checkout Times to 68 Seconds, Boost Conversions
Following the progress of buy buttons in eCommerce since 2016, it’s clear from the latest PYMNTS research that merchants embedding this fast checkout option are benefiting on the bottom line while bettering customer experience as the technology improves. For the 2022 Buy Button Report: Accelerating Checkout Optimization study, PYMNTS...
