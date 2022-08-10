ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform

Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses

Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
After 17-Month Slog, Coupang Sees Light at the End of the Losses

It’s hard to imagine that Coupang — often called “the Amazon of South Korea” — had its best day 17 months ago, when it briefly touched $69 per share just moments after its hyped and historic IPO debut on the NYSE, a level and prestige factor that it has never come close to since.
FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%

The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace

QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Nium Names Finix Exec Ramana Satyavarapu as CTO

Global money movement platform Nium has a new CTO in Ramana Satyavarapu, who has experience working with Microsoft, Google, Uber and more, a press release said. According to Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Satyavarapu’s responsibilities will include managing the company’s core tech strategy and ways to grow revenue, along with organizing big technical decisions for Nium.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds

The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021

In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
Report: Buy Buttons Cut Checkout Times to 68 Seconds, Boost Conversions

Following the progress of buy buttons in eCommerce since 2016, it’s clear from the latest PYMNTS research that merchants embedding this fast checkout option are benefiting on the bottom line while bettering customer experience as the technology improves. For the 2022 Buy Button Report: Accelerating Checkout Optimization study, PYMNTS...
