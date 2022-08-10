Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjbc.com
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk 2022
After going virtual for the past two years, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to in-person at the State Farm Corporate South in Bloomington!. Register to walk and begin fundraising today at www.komen.org/bloomingtonwalk. Proceeds from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research,...
wjbc.com
Go Over the Edge for Boys & Girls Club and the Child Protection Network
Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, and Child Protection Network are raising money to go Over the Edge to help protect and serve our local children. Are you brave enough to go Over the Edge of the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Normal? Register today and raise $1,000 to support both the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Child Protection Network. These organizations have come together to make a powerful impact in the lives of the youth in our community and this is your opportunity to show your support!
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
osfhealthcare.org
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
wcbu.org
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations
In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
1470 WMBD
Applications being accepted for Peoria County’s Citizen Leadership Academy
PEORIA, Ill. — Interested in learning about your local government from the inside out?. The City of Peoria and Peoria County are giving residents an opportunity again to sign up for the Citizens Leadership Academy. The County’s Gretchen Pearsall shares some of the things you’ll see. “You’ll...
hoiabc.com
New Peoria gourmet popcorn shop opens
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - She-Pop popcorn shop officially opened its doors on Saturdays. Owner, Shelia Marshall, said she’d been making creative popcorn flavors for over a decade. She was proud to finally be able to share it with the community and show others that entrepreneurship is possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
Central Illinois Proud
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
977wmoi.com
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community
A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
Comments / 0