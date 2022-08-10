Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, and Child Protection Network are raising money to go Over the Edge to help protect and serve our local children. Are you brave enough to go Over the Edge of the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Normal? Register today and raise $1,000 to support both the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Child Protection Network. These organizations have come together to make a powerful impact in the lives of the youth in our community and this is your opportunity to show your support!

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO