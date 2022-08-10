Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
wrestlinginc.com
Trending: How Macho Man Randy Savage Felt About Crying
The late Randy "Macho Man" Savage once said "the cream always rises to the top" and the pro wrestling legend was a true blue representative of that in American pop culture. Savage grew up in the squared circle, as his father, Angelo Poffo, was a notorious heel during the territory days. Like many wrestlers of his generation, the business helped to create a hard exterior for the eventual WWE Hall of Famer.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Responds To Fan Asking Him To Join AEW Team
AJ Styles has been part of WWE since 2016 which means he’s only been working with wrestlers on the WWE roster, but there are a number of wrestlers who fans would love to see AJ share the ring with. AEW recently announced the AEW Trios Championship and The Young...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Disputes Reports About Bruce Prichard And Vince McMahon's Influence On WWE NXT
Shawn Michaels has put to rest rumors surrounding who was really running "NXT" towards the end of last year and into this year. Michaels began working at the Performance Centre back in 2017. He returned to the ring for one last match at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming up with former D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Michaels retired from in-ring action for good soon after and join the "NXT" brand as a writer and producer. He worked his way up to second in command to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
Comments / 3