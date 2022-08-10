ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway

The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
Evans wins first Seoul E-Prix

Mitch Evans delivered under pressure to keep his title chances alive and slice into Stoffel Vandoorne’s points advantage as the New Zealander jumped from third on the grid to win Saturday’s Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix in style. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver dispatched polesitter Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing)...
Bubba Wallace makes decision with 23XI Racing

As many have speculated over the past few weeks, 23XI Racing, led by co-0wners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has signed driver Bubba Wallace to an extension. The driver, who initially signed with the team two years ago, was excited about the new deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.
Raikkonen ‘ready to go’ for NASCAR Cup debut, says Trackhouse’s Marks

Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing have given Kimi Raikkonen a comprehensive workbook ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend, and the team co-owner is confident the former Formula 1 world champion will be ready to hit the ground running. “We’ve put together a preparation protocol for him that’s...
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
