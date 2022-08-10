Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway
The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
NBC Sports
Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond: How to watch, start times, TV info, weather
Richmond start times: The pressure is on for the top two winless drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but the good news for Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. is that Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway (USA, 2 p.m. ET) should offer a solid opportunity for locking into the playoffs.
Autoweek.com
Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR Cup Test Brings Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 to Reality
Kimi Raikkonen returned to the seat of a NASCAR stock car on Thursday at Virginia International Raceway. Raikkonen, who retired from Formula 1 following the 2021 season, will be driving a third car for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on August 21. While it...
racer.com
Evans wins first Seoul E-Prix
Mitch Evans delivered under pressure to keep his title chances alive and slice into Stoffel Vandoorne’s points advantage as the New Zealander jumped from third on the grid to win Saturday’s Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix in style. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver dispatched polesitter Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing)...
Here’s Why Kimi Raikkonen’s NASCAR Run Will Bring Big-Name Drivers to the US
Trackhouse RacingHe's just the latest former world champion to moonlight here, but now there's a proper initiative to bring more.
CBS Sports
Little League Baseball World Series 2022: Scores, results, teams, how to watch, channel
The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will do so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event is set to take place in Williamsport, Pa. from Aug. 17 to 28. There will be four additional teams this year --...
thecomeback.com
Bubba Wallace makes decision with 23XI Racing
As many have speculated over the past few weeks, 23XI Racing, led by co-0wners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has signed driver Bubba Wallace to an extension. The driver, who initially signed with the team two years ago, was excited about the new deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.
racer.com
Raikkonen ‘ready to go’ for NASCAR Cup debut, says Trackhouse’s Marks
Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing have given Kimi Raikkonen a comprehensive workbook ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend, and the team co-owner is confident the former Formula 1 world champion will be ready to hit the ground running. “We’ve put together a preparation protocol for him that’s...
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
