Union County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

CMPD asking for public’s help finding missing man last seen at southeast Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen at McAlpine Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon. Detectives said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan was last seen at 1:45 p.m. at the park located on Monroe Road. Sullivan told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours, but never returned.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Update: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Found Safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 3-year-old Lancaster girl, who police say was abducted by her biological mom, has been found. Authorities were notified of the missing child, Zoya Meredith, around 8:50 a.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the child’s address, where the caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica...
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Allegedly Abducted By Her Mom

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning. Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th. Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a...
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Arrest In Lincoln County Released

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy has been fired for repeatedly using excessive force. Body cam footage of one of these arrests was released on Friday. On May 28th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred in and around the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Two people in custody after multi-county car chase ends in Albemarle

Two people have been taken into custody in Albemarle following a Thursday morning car chase that began in Mecklenburg County with a stolen vehicle. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, the chase ended on Concord Road near Harwood Road after stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle lost control and...
ALBEMARLE, NC
fox46.com

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
GASTONIA, NC

