CMPD asking for public’s help finding missing man last seen at southeast Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen at McAlpine Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon. Detectives said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan was last seen at 1:45 p.m. at the park located on Monroe Road. Sullivan told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours, but never returned.
wccbcharlotte.com
Update: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — A 3-year-old Lancaster girl, who police say was abducted by her biological mom, has been found. Authorities were notified of the missing child, Zoya Meredith, around 8:50 a.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the child’s address, where the caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica...
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
New body camera video show moment Lincoln Co. deputy punches man during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released body camera video from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment that deputies used force on a suspect during a May arrest, resulting in one of the deputies being fired. On Friday, a judge ruled that the body-worn camera footage be...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Allegedly Abducted By Her Mom
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning. Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th. Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a...
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth
On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Arrest In Lincoln County Released
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy has been fired for repeatedly using excessive force. Body cam footage of one of these arrests was released on Friday. On May 28th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred in and around the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station.
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Union County deputies are close to naming their new K-9. You get to vote on it
MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County judge’s campaign for re-election might’ve just taken a turn for the worse. New Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
‘Chaotic’ NC shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
Stanly News & Press
Two people in custody after multi-county car chase ends in Albemarle
Two people have been taken into custody in Albemarle following a Thursday morning car chase that began in Mecklenburg County with a stolen vehicle. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, the chase ended on Concord Road near Harwood Road after stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle lost control and...
Two dead, two more seriously injured after two separate shootings in Charlotte overnight, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two separate, fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other overnight Saturday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Northlake Mall Drive, near the parking lot of Northlake Mall shortly after 1 a.m. Three...
fox46.com
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
