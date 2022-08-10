CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen at McAlpine Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon. Detectives said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan was last seen at 1:45 p.m. at the park located on Monroe Road. Sullivan told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours, but never returned.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO