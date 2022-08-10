ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Aldi files plans for new Inverness store

Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County's 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
ocala-news.com

Elderly Marion County resident to donate 175th gallon of blood

An 88-year-old man from Marion County will reach a major milestone next week when he donates his 175th gallon of blood. When local resident Charles “Charlie” Hamilton makes his next scheduled donation at the OneBlood Ocala donor center (1051 SW 1st Avenue) on Tuesday, August 16 at 2 p.m., he will rank as the center’s highest gallon-level blood donor.
ocala-news.com

Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates

The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com

Resident says casino would benefit Marion County

I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
Citrus County Chronicle

Car washes spring up all over Citrus County

Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin' Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
hernandosun.com

All Eyes on East Side

On Saturday, August 6, dance music and the smell of BBQ filled the air on Roper Road in East Brooksville as Eastside Elementary was holding their second Back to School event for students and their families. Eastside’s first event, Popsicles with the Principle, included a three-stop bus excursion with the staff greeting families all around their zoned community with treats and giveaways.
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
villages-news.com

Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple's property in The Villages

Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
sltablet.com

Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
