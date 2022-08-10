Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Aldi files plans for new Inverness store
Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
ocala-news.com
Elderly Marion County resident to donate 175th gallon of blood
An 88-year-old man from Marion County will reach a major milestone next week when he donates his 175th gallon of blood. When local resident Charles “Charlie” Hamilton makes his next scheduled donation at the OneBlood Ocala donor center (1051 SW 1st Avenue) on Tuesday, August 16 at 2 p.m., he will rank as the center’s highest gallon-level blood donor.
ocala-news.com
Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates
The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
ocala-news.com
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car washes spring up all over Citrus County
Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
hernandosun.com
All Eyes on East Side
On Saturday, August 6, dance music and the smell of BBQ filled the air on Roper Road in East Brooksville as Eastside Elementary was holding their second Back to School event for students and their families. Eastside’s first event, Popsicles with the Principle, included a three-stop bus excursion with the staff greeting families all around their zoned community with treats and giveaways.
Citrus County Chronicle
Doctors' Free Clinic treats all county residents who come, but patients face long waits
By the time David Hackman went to the Citrus County’ Doctors’ Free Clinic in Lecanto, he was at the end of his rope. Someone would be hard pressed to come up with a tougher 18 months than the Homosassa man endured. At the end of it, the 59-year-old Hackman was without a job, most of his family gone, and he was sick.
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
villages-news.com
Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. In 2020, Kimbrough celebrated his 99th...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
floridasportsman.com
most expensive storage locker I ever saw sold, in the city of Alachua
I am just here for my amusement. It could be a pretty impressive haul. Very clean and neat. Shows the owner cared about his stuff, knew the value, packed carefully and planned to retrieve it at some point. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow....
sltablet.com
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
